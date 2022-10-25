Politics

Turns out Rishi Sunak sounds just like Will from the Inbetweeners and once heard, it’s never unheard

John Plunkett. Updated October 25th, 2022

There’ll be no shortage of serious political analysis today about Rishi Sunak’s premiership – fancy that, a new prime minister! – and what it means for the beleaguered nation.

This isn’t it, obviously. But it is uncanny, after someone pointed out how much Rishi Sunak sounds just like Will from the Inbetweeners.

And once heard, it’s never unheard.

It started when @JonathanPieNews shared @RosieisaHolt’s tweet about Sunak’s first public address since becoming Tory leader.

And someone replied with this and, well, look.

100% that.

Red box wanker!

To conclude …

Source Twitter @King_Pair0 Twitter @JonathanPieNews Images screengrabs