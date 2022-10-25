Turns out Rishi Sunak sounds just like Will from the Inbetweeners and once heard, it’s never unheard

Politics

There’ll be no shortage of serious political analysis today about Rishi Sunak’s premiership – fancy that, a new prime minister! – and what it means for the beleaguered nation.

This isn’t it, obviously. But it is uncanny, after someone pointed out how much Rishi Sunak sounds just like Will from the Inbetweeners.

And once heard, it’s never unheard.

It started when @JonathanPieNews shared @RosieisaHolt’s tweet about Sunak’s first public address since becoming Tory leader.

I didn’t realise he was so wet. https://t.co/0qCVNBnRQd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 24, 2022

And someone replied with this and, well, look.

100% that.

Oh, now this is scarily spot on. https://t.co/gB8ijeElvp — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) October 24, 2022

Red box wanker!

I'd have more trust in Will running the country with Neil as education sec, Jay as foreign sec and Simon as chancellor than I do the Conservative govt we have — Jennifer Stobbs (@genomical_jen) October 24, 2022

Gotta give the Education Sec job to Mr Gilbert. — King_Pair (@King_Pair0) October 24, 2022

From now onwards I shall refer to Sunak as “Briefcase”! 🤣🤣 — Ziggy the Wokerati (@BXiggg) October 24, 2022

To conclude …

