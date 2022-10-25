14 of the best from Reddit’s r/LeopardsAteMyFace forum

Pics

The r/LeopardsAtMyFace forum on Reddit is a cache of screenshots mocking those who have engineered their own discomfort or downfall by advocating harsh things which they later encounter in the wild.

The name came from this @Cavalorn tweet, which became an instant classic.

1. You can’t have your cake and eat it



2. My body, my choice



3. Not that book



4. Brexit means Brexit queues



5. Might Get Fooled Again



6. She should be glad they believed her



7. Sunlit uplands – Episode 3,708



8. “Healthcare is not a right.”



9. The ‘Kent’ variant



10. Roe v. Wade v the GOP



11. Amen to that



12. Not so keen on borders now



13. Those oppressive food-safety laws



14. Nobody could have predicted this



BONUS – Is God a face-eating leopard?



