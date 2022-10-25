Weird World

Homophobe interrupts TikTok interview to rant about LGBTQ+ “trend”

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 25th, 2022

In ‘Why Can’t People Just Live and Let Live?’, Episode 8,942, Ukrainian TikToker Art Bezrukavenko – who now lives in the US – was rudely interrupted during a recording by a passing straight woman.

We know she’s straight because that was her opener. Watch what happened.

@artbezrukavenko I was filming an interview with my friend @stanchris ♬ original sound – Art

“Why is it so important that everyone’s got to pronounce they’re LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ?” asks woman who just marched over to two strangers and blurted out “I’m straight!”

It wasn’t Art’s first encounter with the woman who insisted on barging in on his interview with his friend, YouTuber Stanchris.

He explained –

“Turns out my boyfriend recognized her: 8 months ago she yelled at us in the West Village (Gay neighborhood) because we were holding our hands.”

TikTok users weren’t impressed by the “not-a-homophobe”.

The video has been viewed three million times on TikTok and is rapidly collecting a lot more views on Twitter.

Marrit AntifAnne had a question.

We’ll let Art have the last word.

“Until people like her are no longer around, the work is not done. We need a Pride parade, we need to vote, we need to fight for our rights and rights for our kids.”

