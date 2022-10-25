Homophobe interrupts TikTok interview to rant about LGBTQ+ “trend”

Weird World

In ‘Why Can’t People Just Live and Let Live?’, Episode 8,942, Ukrainian TikToker Art Bezrukavenko – who now lives in the US – was rudely interrupted during a recording by a passing straight woman.

We know she’s straight because that was her opener. Watch what happened.

“Why is it so important that everyone’s got to pronounce they’re LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ?” asks woman who just marched over to two strangers and blurted out “I’m straight!”

It wasn’t Art’s first encounter with the woman who insisted on barging in on his interview with his friend, YouTuber Stanchris.

He explained –

“Turns out my boyfriend recognized her: 8 months ago she yelled at us in the West Village (Gay neighborhood) because we were holding our hands.”

TikTok users weren’t impressed by the “not-a-homophobe”.

The video has been viewed three million times on TikTok and is rapidly collecting a lot more views on Twitter.

Are straight people okay? pic.twitter.com/PFyjervcQG — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 24, 2022

and is 'diversity' in the room with us now? https://t.co/aLEx4puNG4 pic.twitter.com/GvDjdCGtHw — Kevin Wong 🚀 (@kwprime) October 24, 2022

Gay people:

*Existing* CisHets:

"Well! Now it's time to make it all about me!" https://t.co/oTKIQzhdUY — 👻🍁 Pink Spooky Cat 🍁👻 (@HugoThePinkCat) October 24, 2022

LOL she's got an entire Homophobic Cinematic Universe going on in her head with origin stories and everything. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 24, 2022

“I don’t support gay people, also it’s a trend and it annoys me” boy she would be so far in the road if I was there https://t.co/NajoI3ElsJ — DavieWoOoOo 👻 #WeDeserveBetter (@Daviemoo) October 24, 2022

Idk why their first thought is “gayness is more acceptable so people are pretending to be gay” rather than “gayness is more acceptable so people no longer feel the need to pretend to be straight”. https://t.co/wcMEup8fj3 — niks ✨🇰🇪 (@nikkichell_x) October 25, 2022

Marrit AntifAnne had a question.

I mean, I don't mind her being straight but does she have to shove it down our throat like that? Can't she just be straight on her own time without pushing the cishet agenda all the time? https://t.co/DyGeofMiOA — Marrit AntifAnne ♿🏋🏼‍♀️⚧ (@marrit_anneH) October 25, 2022

We’ll let Art have the last word.

“Until people like her are no longer around, the work is not done. We need a Pride parade, we need to vote, we need to fight for our rights and rights for our kids.”

