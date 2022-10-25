15 times Larry the Cat’s Twitter account made UK politics bearable

Twitter

Larry the cat arrived at Downing St in 2011 to perform his duty as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, and by all accounts he has been that extreme rarity – a Downing St resident who’s right across his brief.

@Number10cat taking it all in his stride. As usual pic.twitter.com/bEHedfXbbv — 🎼Phil Robinson (@PjrFoto) October 21, 2022

He appeared on Twitter at around the same time – or rather, a very funny person representing the feline legend appeared on Twitter.

In turbulent political times such as these, Twitter Larry – @Number10cat – is at his best …

Police hunting for leads in the case of who left a “little present” in Liz Truss’ shoe…

(Photo @PoliticalPics) pic.twitter.com/cA8vKDRSnd — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2022

We felt it only right to share some of the many times that Larry the Cat has been an enormous silver lining to the storm cloud of UK politics.

1.

If Liz Truss was a cat: pic.twitter.com/Pha9Yv72IC — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 14, 2022

2.

Suella Braverman has been fired as Home Secretary. Somehow this both strengthens and weakens the government… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 19, 2022

3.

Kwasi Kwarteng has applied to become the next manager of Watford as even that offers more job security than a role in this government. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 14, 2022

4.

How’s the UK government doing? Well, we now have removals vans parked on Downing Street on permanent standby… pic.twitter.com/EA90VOnz7o — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 16, 2022

5.

It’s becoming increasingly clear who David Cameron’s style icon is: pic.twitter.com/tibSusoFB8 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2018

6.

For too long people have been not breaking the law with impunity. If Starmer gets away with not breaking the law, that will just encourage more people to not break the law. He has to not resign. pic.twitter.com/9PA0fNBQx7 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 10, 2022

7.

Theresa May saying the local election results prove people want Brexit is like saying Red Nose Day is proof people want poverty in Africa. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 3, 2019

8.

“The Voters have spoken and we need to listen to them”

Voters: “We want you to piss off”

“It’s clear that our message isn’t getting through so we need to talk more about deporting people” — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 24, 2022

9.

“This meeting could have been an email” pic.twitter.com/TckjzyanVu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 17, 2022

10.

Shortlist to be Boris Johnson’s new “Independent Ethics Advisor” emerges: pic.twitter.com/jFFiinnXzS — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 16, 2022

11.

BREAKING: Conservative MPs are going to vote tonight on if they have confidence in Boris Johnson to carry out the role of Prime Minister. Incredibly, some of them are expected to say that they do. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 6, 2022

12.

Boris Johnson is addressing Conservative MPs in an attempt to cling-on to his job. He’s going to tell them that he’s willing to consider occasionally telling the truth and will commit to combing his hair weekly. #kitileaks #NoConfidence — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 6, 2022

13.

It would take a government with no morals and serious ability to successfully convince people that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is both a massive deterrent and also an act of kindness. This government is only one of those things. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 13, 2022

14.

For those in the UK about to enjoy a four day weekend where you don’t have to work, can lay around, sleep when you want and spend most of your time snacking: welcome to the life of being a cat x — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 1, 2022

15.

Not sure what Elon Musk has spent $44bn on; I’ve owned Twitter since the day I joined. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 25, 2022

BONUS

“The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” pic.twitter.com/eFL3fgSfVL — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

If only.

