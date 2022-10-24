Tinder profile of the day
Latest in an occasional series, Tinder profile of the day goes to this 31-year-old finance manager because, well, best have a read for yourself.
It’s quite the ride.
‘Damn, some lucky guy😂,’ said Subject-Algae4386 who shared it over on Reddit.
Didn’t see that coming. And neither did these people …
‘My wife used this as her profile when we met. I just sent her the divorce paperwork. EVERYTHING IS A LIE.’
danementzer
’27(M). This would still be better than the majority of dates I’ve gone on. At least she touched my arm and faked being interested.’
Draper31
‘On a real note though, roasting marshmallows over a pile of burning paint, metal, and other automotive fluids will definitely shorten your lifespan.’
MaximumGirth69420
Although it turns out it’s not entirely new. Well, not to everyone.
‘First time i read this was before tinder was even a thing.’
FrancoNore
Still made people smile though …
Source Reddit u/Subject-Algae4386