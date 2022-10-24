This actress’s takedown of the idea she’s playing a ‘woke Welsh family’ is just magnificent

Entertainment

Here’s a clip from BBC1’s Breakfast that should be bookmarked any time anyone accuses anything of being ‘woke’.

It’s Welsh actress Rakie Ayola who stars as a mum with three grown-up children at the centre of the second series of BBC1’s rather fabulous drama, The Pact.

She was on BBC1’s Breakfast today where it was put to her that ‘there are some people who will see this and say it is a woke version of a Welsh family’.

And her totally measured but absolutely devastating reply was everything.

"There are some people that will see this and say that it's a woke version of a Welsh family" Extraordinarily phrased question to Rakie Ayola re new show The Pact by @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/7R5pzcqdUN — le Monstrous Carbunc (@lowerformofwit) October 24, 2022

Send it to anyone you know who might benefit from it.

And here’s just a flavour of the love and appreciation people had for it today.

1.

What an absolutely perfect reply. Also, sidebar, given whilst wearing an absolutely perfect dress – so double-bubble on the perfection. https://t.co/IdaSS5q0qA — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 24, 2022

2.

I'm sorry I am absolutely appalled at this question. In fact I'm genuinely gobsmacked someone thought this was appropriate. https://t.co/C5WurV4hWq — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) October 24, 2022

3.

It was spot on. First time I've heard a challenge to its usage — le Monstrous Carbunc (@lowerformofwit) October 24, 2022

4.

Absolutely brilliant answer to a hideous question. Well done. No-one should have to listen to such crap. Who are these 'some people' who 'might' say this? Careful, or 'some might think' the presenter was trying put words in the mouths of 'some people'. https://t.co/S49XeHl748 — Rhun ap Iorwerth (@RhunapIorwerth) October 24, 2022

5.

Absolutely horrible line of questioning here. Loathe the way it's passed off as 'some people will say' – as if the presenter can't help that there are racist British people out there, but she should prop them up by asking a question on their behalf. https://t.co/8TQbbsf9ge — The De Villes (@Devilligan) October 24, 2022

6.

This clip needs to be played to everybody who uses woke as an insult in the future, what a brilliant answer! — Jake (@JakeGGodfrey) October 24, 2022

7.

okay this is brilliant https://t.co/mMSIzrGRL2 — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) October 24, 2022

8.

She left no crumbs! https://t.co/rN3XHU7VcV — Nick Walker (@nickw84) October 24, 2022

9.

I hate this ‘there are some people’ line as cover. But absolutely fantastic response – ooof I think the presenter felt that physically https://t.co/H0eRjMQJs3 — Matilda Hits Drums (@MatofKilburnia) October 24, 2022

And there was also this, worth keeping in mind, from @caitlinmoran, about the exchange in full.

Yes – reporters/anchors have to put a variety of "views" to people they interview, not just their own. Privately, they may wildly disagree with those views – but on camera, they have to represent everyone. And, as Jim says, because: it gets amazing answers like this. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 24, 2022

To conclude …

Rakie Ayola brilliant on BBC Breakfast this morning. Best answer I've heard to criticism of TV shows being "woke". Completely dismantled the idea of the term and the cowardice behind its use. Da iawn Rakie! 👏 — Dan Lawrence 󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇦🇺 🇺🇦 (@Dunadan9) October 24, 2022

