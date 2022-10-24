Rishi Sunak just became the UK’s 3rd prime minister this year – 23 vote winning responses

News

Rishi Sunak has become the country’s third prime minister this year after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race.

The former chancellor automatically becomes Tory leader after he was the only person to put his name forward.

So 357 Tory MPs get to choose our PM instead of the 40 million-plus people who would be eligible to vote in a general election.

The Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has announced that Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister after he achieved the majority backing of Conservative Party MPshttps://t.co/60R7xP3Rw9 pic.twitter.com/dhDy5ebo4P — ITV News (@itvnews) October 24, 2022

Democracy in action, folks!

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and this lot all won our vote.

1.

Whatever side you're on, whatever your ethnicity, this is truly a historic moment.

The UK has its first Goldman Sachs Prime Minister. — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) October 24, 2022

2.

“See you all again same time next month” pic.twitter.com/8CV21ZAGWM — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 24, 2022

3.

Have any letters of no confidence gone in yet? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 24, 2022

4.

Rishi Sunak is now prime minister until the next prime minister — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 24, 2022

5.

can’t believe Johnson flew all the way back from the Dominican Republic to watch Sunak become leader, now that’s true friendship — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 23, 2022

6.

Boris Johnson when Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/1q4UeSFPMb — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) October 24, 2022

7.

Let me be first to say, Rishi Sunak HAS to go. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) October 24, 2022

8.

so Rishi Sunak is our new Prime Minister the first person to make it there from the multi billionaire community — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 24, 2022

9.

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak becomes new Prime Minister, accepting a short-term, zero-hours contract till next Friday. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 24, 2022

10.

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak for becoming 2022’s final Prime Minister. Commiserations to everyone else who took part but remember that the competition opens again in January. — . (@twlldun) October 24, 2022

11.

We will face the tough challenges ahead together. You with your decreasing salary, rising energy bills and soaring mortgage rates and me with my £730million fortune.#RishiSunak — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 24, 2022

12.