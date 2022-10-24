Nadhim Zahawi’s comedy Johnson U-turn is this week’s most humiliating thing – 13 favourite responses

Pics

Spare a thought – only kidding – for chancellor for a few weeks back in the summer, Nadhim Zahawi, who came out strongly in support of Boris Johnson for PM at the weekend.

And here’s what he had to say to all the Telegraph readers who don’t use Twitter.

… only for Johnson to declare he wouldn’t be running almost immediately after, prompting Zahawi to come up with this on Twitter, the most excruciating Tory U-turn since the last one.

If you look closely you can see his Twitter profile blushing.

It’s not Zahawi’s first comedy U-turn on Johnson, coming only a few months after he did this.

It didn’t go unnoticed by, well, pretty much anyone, and here are our favourite things people said about it.

It is perhaps a little unfortunate for Nadhim Zahawi that this was published at the exact moment Boris pulled out. pic.twitter.com/9qxMa6zZJK — Alan White (@aljwhite) October 23, 2022

By 9.03 Nadhim Zahawi had already left six voicemails and sent four emails to The Telegraph's publication officer, begging to have his latest article removed. pic.twitter.com/TX0sI6N51a — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 23, 2022

Less than an hour apart. Absolutely dying here. You're killing me #NadhimZahawi pic.twitter.com/RYXcFSXtS3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 23, 2022

Find someone who looks at you the way Nadhim Zahawi looks at whoever is most likely to be in charge of the Conservative Party next — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) October 23, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi says 404 – Sorry page not found. https://t.co/ikPqkyjGxI — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) October 23, 2022

Does Nadhim Zahawi have absolutely zero self-respect? It’s embarrassing. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 23, 2022

NADHIM ZAHAWI HAS JUST BACKED A TORY LEADERSHIP CONTENDER. BUT WHO IS IT, CHRIS KAMARA? I don't know, Jeff pic.twitter.com/HUqo47P9z2 — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) October 23, 2022

Is it possible that when Boris rang him up and asked him to completely and utterly humiliate himself for no reason, he thought he was calling Nadine not Nadhim? — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 23, 2022

glorious work pic.twitter.com/kODUGjwfGY — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 23, 2022

108 days since telling Boris Johnson he had to resign, Nadhim Zahawi is now calling on him to come back. Not hard to see how the country is in such a state with these people in charge. pic.twitter.com/T9qWANf0NN — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 23, 2022

I mean I'd say its unbelievable but it isn't pic.twitter.com/9KpKLN8xrf — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 24, 2022

You know I never speak ill of other media organisations* because you never know when you might one day need to collaborate, but the timing of this opinion piece on the Telegraph website – almost the exact moment the Boris Johnson campaign stood down – is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/yhZauHrhNG — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 23, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with Nadhim Zahawi at this difficult time — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 23, 2022

To conclude ….

The greatest thread you will ever read #NadhimZahawi pic.twitter.com/kFhMLvvZfz — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 23, 2022

