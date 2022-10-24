Pics

Nadhim Zahawi’s comedy Johnson U-turn is this week’s most humiliating thing – 13 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2022

Spare a thought – only kidding – for chancellor for a few weeks back in the summer, Nadhim Zahawi, who came out strongly in support of Boris Johnson for PM at the weekend.

And here’s what he had to say to all the Telegraph readers who don’t use Twitter.

… only for Johnson to declare he wouldn’t be running almost immediately after, prompting Zahawi to come up with this on Twitter, the most excruciating Tory U-turn since the last one.

If you look closely you can see his Twitter profile blushing.

It’s not Zahawi’s first comedy U-turn on Johnson, coming only a few months after he did this.

It didn’t go unnoticed by, well, pretty much anyone, and here are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude ….

