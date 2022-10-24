Maggie the German shepherd’s goalie skills earned a massive round of a-paws

Animals

Maggie the two-year-old German shepherd has her own massive following on various social media, who are all blown away by her impressive hockey goalie skills.

Before you get excited – she doesn’t use a hockey stick or wear protective gear, however cute that would look.

One video has gone wildly viral, because it shows just how clever she is – and that it’s not just the instinct to swipe at things that makes her such a good goalie.

Watch and wonder.

The video has been viewed over 24 million times in two days, picking up nearly three million likes and thousands of comments.

Here are a few typical examples.

Final score 19-0 but saves the goal that counts… 🥰

Gavin

Damn, that dog is focused. Good girl Maggie.

gilesgoulet147

WOW! The amount of training this takes is insane, so impressive.

cam

Maggie’s triumph found another audience when the clip was posted on Twitter by @short_tymer.

Laser focused on the puck! 🥅🏒 pic.twitter.com/IT2LVnfuLD — Hold My Beer/Holy Cow (@short_tymer) October 22, 2022

Here’s what tweeters thought of it.

This dog is my 17th closest friend https://t.co/yenGXe4MW1 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2022

Where's the National Hockey league? They're new goal keeper is ready!!!!!! https://t.co/XrCkkY2kWa — Coleen Ahearn (@AhearnColeen) October 23, 2022

It reminded @scottmelker of something else.

Dealing with Twitter trolls. pic.twitter.com/sD62D2RiBq — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) October 22, 2022

So, it’s like telling trolls to puck off?

You can follow Maggie on your preferred social medium by following the links here.

