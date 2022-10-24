Politics

Boris Johnson leaves the leadership race as his backers go to another school – 38 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2022

The ‘Will he, won’t he?’ narrative around Boris Johnson has been the only political soap on the schedule, with most people wondering not ‘Will he?’ but ‘Can he?’ – and it looks very much like he couldn’t.

Carrie can put away the wallpaper samples, and Johnson can go back to work in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Lol, jk – he can go on another holiday.

Bang on cue, there was an outbreak of Tory creeping – and that’s only because I’m not allowed to say ‘arse-kissing’.

James O’Brien said it best.

Most reactions were a lot less forgiving than Johnson’s Tory chums.

