Politics

14 top comments on the egg all over the face of Jacob Rees-Mogg

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2022

With Boris Johnson dropping out of the race to be prime minister, it’s not a good time to be someone who has given full-throated support to the unreliable part-time MP.

Prime examples include Nadhim Zahawi –

30p Lee –

And, of course, Nadine Dorries.

But it was the arrogant certainty of Jacob Rees-Mogg that left him, in particular, looking like a man in the ‘find out’ stage of life, after giving interviews on Johnson’s alleged suitability for the job, as well as this Year 8 I.T. project of a tweet.

There was an obvious riposte to that …

That wasn’t all people had to say about Rees-Mogg backing the wrong horse.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Rees-Mogg might have some backpedalling to do.

And it’s not easy on a penny-farthing.

READ MORE

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s clarification of this NSFW description of Jacob Rees-Mogg was A

Image Jacob Rees-Mogg