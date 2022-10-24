14 top comments on the egg all over the face of Jacob Rees-Mogg

Politics

With Boris Johnson dropping out of the race to be prime minister, it’s not a good time to be someone who has given full-throated support to the unreliable part-time MP.

those 102 backers in full: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Chris Pincher

Stanley Johnson

Downing Street’s various puff photographers

Whoever paid for the wallpaper

The kid who got rugby-tackled years ago

The woman next to me on the flight from Dominican Republic

Darius Guppy

Lord Lucan — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 23, 2022

Prime examples include Nadhim Zahawi –

Well this is awkward. Nadhim Zahawi article backing Boris Johnson is published at 9pm – 2 mins after he put out a statement saying he was pulling out of the race. pic.twitter.com/pUiDs8prux — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) October 23, 2022

30p Lee –

BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson is rumoured to have bought Lee Anderson’s support for 30p. pic.twitter.com/CNefbE97yV — Get Brexit Undone #FBPE (@brexitisbroken) October 23, 2022

And, of course, Nadine Dorries.

Nadine Dorries is currently walking around her house, silently weeping, as she individually pops the hundreds of custom-made balloons of her and Boris Johnson holding hands outside 10 Downing Street.@NadineDorries — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 23, 2022

But it was the arrogant certainty of Jacob Rees-Mogg that left him, in particular, looking like a man in the ‘find out’ stage of life, after giving interviews on Johnson’s alleged suitability for the job, as well as this Year 8 I.T. project of a tweet.

There was an obvious riposte to that …

Bust it is, Jacob. Time to go now. https://t.co/ocjgRDg4zP — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 23, 2022

I have an order of BUST here for the gentleman https://t.co/n3nm809cSC — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) October 23, 2022

Bust, nice — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 24, 2022

That wasn’t all people had to say about Rees-Mogg backing the wrong horse.

1.

They think we’re fucking idiots! The absolute disdain they have for you is unbearable. They can just do what they want now can’t they? Absolute self serving scumbags. Thatcher would spin in her grave to know this is who rules her party now. https://t.co/62FOzKsuld — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) October 21, 2022

2.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, James Cleverley, Nadine Dorries, Nadhim Zahawi, Vladimir Putin, your boy took a hell of a beating! — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 23, 2022

3.

Mystic Rees-Smeg. https://t.co/CjXYHBwNwh — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) October 23, 2022

4.

Rees Mogg will now pursue his private interests.

Racism, masturbating and badger strangling. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) October 23, 2022

5.

Jacob Rees-Mogg just got the call confirming his judgement has, once more, gone all to shit. pic.twitter.com/9MujDs2hCD — Danny Baker (@prodnose) October 23, 2022

6.

Johnson not running because the 100 MPs supporting him were all Jacob Rees-Mogg’s imaginary friends. — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) October 23, 2022

7.

Rees Mogg looks exhausted. Like he hasn't had time to hang upside down in his belfry for weeks. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) October 23, 2022

8.

Hilarious! Blojo cut his holiday short only to discover that he’s still considered toxic by his own party. How will Chitty Chitty Bang Bang villain Jacob Rees-Mogg deal with having declared “Boris or Bust” so publicly. Presumably he’ll do the decent thing and resign immediately? pic.twitter.com/GIOA59X01g — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) October 23, 2022

9.

How many hours ago was it that Jacob Rees-Mogg said Boris Johnson would “clearly stand” for the Tory leadership? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 23, 2022

10.

Why are people saying that Zahawi, Rees-Mogg and Cleverly have trashed their reputations? All they’ve done is proven yet again who they are.

You can’t trash trash. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) October 23, 2022

11.

Flooding reported in the London region. Strangely salty, almost like tears. Find someone who loves you like Rees-Mogg loves Johnson. pic.twitter.com/CnGVnNZPsN — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) October 23, 2022

12.

Rees-Mogg must be sick in his Victorian attic. Hope nanny there to comfort him. — Michael O'Regan (@Michael_O_Regan) October 23, 2022

13.

BREAKING! I only came back from holiday to make Jacob Rees-Mogg look like a twat, insists Boris — NewsThump (@newsthump) October 23, 2022

14.

The one thing making me feel all warm and fuzzy is the potential career ending moment for Rees-Mogg. The biggest fraud in political history…. — JackElphinstone. (@ElphinstoneJack) October 23, 2022

Rees-Mogg might have some backpedalling to do.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC this morning that calls for a general election are “pretty hollow if the person who won the mandate (Boris Johnson) is actually the prime minister”. Presume he thinks calls for an early election are no longer hollow? — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) October 23, 2022

And it’s not easy on a penny-farthing.

