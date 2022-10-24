This will be the riskiest and most mind-blowing display of keepie-uppies you’ll see today

Pics

Although Guinean footballer Iya Traoré has never had a senior contract, his silky skills earned him a place with PSG juniors and have made him famous as a freestyler, particularly in Paris where he is a real crowd-pleaser.

He’s even made it into the Guinness Book of Records – Most steps climbed backwards on a ladder while controlling a football with the feet, in case you fancy challenging his record.

Words are no substitute for seeing what he can do, and this clip has just gone viral on Twitter.

His incredible – and, let’s face it, dangerous – feat completely blew people away.

Holy shit! — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 22, 2022

This is the most impressive athletic feat in human history. https://t.co/k2e7FUCO8I — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) October 22, 2022

What have I done w my life https://t.co/6ovUhJ2AYe — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 23, 2022

It’s one thing doing keepie-uppies next to a sheer drop in Montmartre, but can Iya face a real challenge?

But can he do it on a wet and windy Tuesday night in Stoke town centre? — Lou Mac (@loumacarichippy) October 23, 2022

READ MORE

German footballer does impressive keepie uppies with his chewing gum

Source Benjamin Wittes Image Screengrab