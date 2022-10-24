Pics

This will be the riskiest and most mind-blowing display of keepie-uppies you’ll see today

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 24th, 2022

Although Guinean footballer Iya Traoré has never had a senior contract, his silky skills earned him a place with PSG juniors and have made him famous as a freestyler, particularly in Paris where he is a real crowd-pleaser.

He’s even made it into the Guinness Book of Records – Most steps climbed backwards on a ladder while controlling a football with the feet, in case you fancy challenging his record.

Words are no substitute for seeing what he can do, and this clip has just gone viral on Twitter.

His incredible – and, let’s face it, dangerous – feat completely blew people away.

It’s one thing doing keepie-uppies next to a sheer drop in Montmartre, but can Iya face a real challenge?

