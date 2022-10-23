Wherever you think this is going – it’s not, and it’s just brilliant
Comedian and actor Lisa Gilroy shared her disappointment at the behaviour of the lucky fans who had won a chance to join her on set. But the tearful explanation doesn’t go where you expect – and it’s just brilliant.
@thelisagilroy
To my followers: do better 💔
Now, that’s a tale of the unexpected.
One of the Bucket family piped up.
This was our favourite reaction. A true fan.
Source Lisa Gilroy Image Screengrab