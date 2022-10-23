How to get over a crush – the viral dating advice you didn’t know you needed

Entertainment

Over on TikTok, Claire Parker – @clairethescare – used her 30th birthday (and a junior work colleague who is also her former crush) to give some dating advice, or perhaps simply life advice, to younger women.

@clairethescare If i could give young women one piece of advice ♬ original sound – claire parker

“I had a crush on him. He was too cool for me. We did not date.” “He laughs at my stupid jokes ’cause he has to, because his money is involved in my money.”

With almost five million views in four days, the viral video has been picking up a lot of admiring comments – like these.

Some people particularly enjoyed the former-crush’s reactions.

To sum up.

Source Claire Parker Image Screengrab