This birthday balloon review is the Facepalm of the Day

It’s so disappointing to receive the wrong product – or the right product with something missing. On Reddit’s r/AmazonReviews, u/pariswonder0121 shared a screenshot of someone complaining about that very thing.

The reviewer’s mistake had Redditors facepalming into next week – and indulging in some (mostly) gentle mockery.

How fucking stupid does one have to be to not realize this shit.

A_Saddened_Duck Hey be nice, this person is clearly very unhdppy with her purchase.

Senatorsmiles Just imagine it was your Birhtay. You would be not hpppy either.

trunkm0nkey1

I think it should be a red flag that one A does not look the same as the others…

TaleAsOldAsTime

I’m worried about the 3 people who found this review helpful.

Bethemagicalpony

Knowing how smart children are – and how often they embarrass their parents – u/FromUnderTheWineCork was probably onto something with this.

I like to imagine they still used the decor and their 6 year old daughter fixed it in 30 seconds.

