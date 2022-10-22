Pics

It’s that time of the week – already! – when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘Well now, that’s not a very nice thing to say about someone, BBC News’

(via)

2. ‘My best friend’s grandma made these before she passed away to give out at her funeral. What an icon’

(via)

3. ‘The most scariest ghost of them all’

(via)

4. ‘My wife says I’m difficult to buy presents for. So I made her a handy flowchart’

(via)

5. ‘Peas and carrots my ass 😂’



(via)

6. ‘Employee Hose Down coupon?’

(via)

7. ‘My wife had my hang this up in our bathroom and didn’t get why I was laughing the whole time’

(via)

8. ‘No baby on board’

(via)

9. ‘Can we all agree that this Halloween “decoration” goes too far?’



(via)

10. ‘My 73 year old landlady just asked why I have a 5’4” hat in the basement. I don’t know how to explain this’

(via)

11. ‘Who names their dog this?’

(via)

12. This owl captured child’s hobby horse and carries it around the town’

(via)

13. ‘Well that’s extreme’

(via)

Source Reddit r/funny