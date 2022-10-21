This American news channel’s take on the UK right now is simply savage

Politics

For a glimpse into how the rest of the world views the UK right now, look no further than American business news network, CNBC.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

How the UK is being seen across the pond. Jim Cramer(CNBC) – "It's a giant clown show over there… this was a great country… " pic.twitter.com/7piidR12gU — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2022

Wait until the clown-in-chief is back in charge (surely not).

I live in the US. Trust me, this view is not just recent. We’ve been viewed as a laughing stock since Brexit and that’s coming from a country that voted for Trump! — FreckRock (@Freckrock) October 20, 2022

Ladies & gentlemen I give you global Britain 🙈🙈 Let’s have a #generalelection already FFS H/T @Haggis_UK pic.twitter.com/ClIK3ah3vw — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) October 20, 2022

It’s bloody heartbreaking what they’ve done to our country — Jo Johns (@JoJWrites) October 20, 2022

It’s Jim Cramer, in case you were wondering, once described by the Guardian as the ‘closest thing to a celebrity in American financial journalism’. And not everyone’s a fan by the looks of it.

Here’s hoping …

READ MORE

Channel 4 News trolled Liz Truss with Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ and it’s brutal

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK