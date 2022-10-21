This American news channel’s take on the UK right now is simply savage
For a glimpse into how the rest of the world views the UK right now, look no further than American business news network, CNBC.
Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.
How the UK is being seen across the pond.
Jim Cramer(CNBC) – "It's a giant clown show over there… this was a great country… " pic.twitter.com/7piidR12gU
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2022
Wait until the clown-in-chief is back in charge (surely not).
I live in the US. Trust me, this view is not just recent. We’ve been viewed as a laughing stock since Brexit and that’s coming from a country that voted for Trump!
— FreckRock (@Freckrock) October 20, 2022
Ladies & gentlemen I give you global Britain 🙈🙈
Let’s have a #generalelection already FFS
H/T @Haggis_UK pic.twitter.com/ClIK3ah3vw
— kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) October 20, 2022
It’s bloody heartbreaking what they’ve done to our country
— Jo Johns (@JoJWrites) October 20, 2022
It’s Jim Cramer, in case you were wondering, once described by the Guardian as the ‘closest thing to a celebrity in American financial journalism’. And not everyone’s a fan by the looks of it.
Crisis over, lads! https://t.co/KkHoSFEfhf
— Robert Smith (@BondHack) October 20, 2022
Here’s hoping …
Source Twitter @Haggis_UK