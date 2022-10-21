Politics

This American news channel’s take on the UK right now is simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2022

For a glimpse into how the rest of the world views the UK right now, look no further than American business news network, CNBC.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

Wait until the clown-in-chief is back in charge (surely not).

It’s Jim Cramer, in case you were wondering, once described by the Guardian as the ‘closest thing to a celebrity in American financial journalism’. And not everyone’s a fan by the looks of it.

Here’s hoping …

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK