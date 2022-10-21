Simply 21 tweets that totally nail the state the UK is in right now

Life

It’s only 10 years since the London Olympics, when the general mood seemed tickety-boo and while everything was far from perfect at least it felt, well … managable.

A few things have happened since then, none of which we have time to go into right now, thank goodness.

So instead enjoy these 23 tweets that totally nail the state we’re in right now after another week of unprecedented chaos. Unprecedented ’til the next week, obviously.

1.

Honestly, someone should take advantage of this chaos and colonize England. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 20, 2022

2.

GCSE history exam, 2075: which vegetable rose to considerable fame in 2022 and why. (5 marks) — Duolingo UK 🇬🇧 (@duolingoUK) October 20, 2022

3.

Once again, from Scotland: it’s like living above a meth lab. — lorna hughes (@lornamhughes) October 20, 2022

4.

cant believe she came, she killed the queen, she crashed the pound, and she left. — harry x (@harryjonesxx) October 20, 2022

5.

I really look forward to the day when I can read the news without feeling a physical sense of indignation. These people are taking years off my life, I swear to God. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 21, 2022

6.

The Tory party is using no. 10 for Airbnb — Tonye is AMERICA’s PROBLEM (@SimplyAYT_) October 20, 2022

7.

Keep thinking about Liz Truss’s reading at the Queen’s funeral as akin to when someone brings their new boyfriend or girlfriend to a big family event and they’re then in all the pictures forever despite only lasting 11 months as a couple. — Clementine Fletcher (@clemfletch) October 20, 2022

8.

I enjoy the fact this contains the word “brewery” https://t.co/pCpi26J6x0 — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) October 21, 2022

9

We are witnessing the season finale of the UK. — sadiq (@SadiqoJN) October 20, 2022

10.

Lizzies have been dropping like flies recently — Georgeclarkeey (@Clarke13George) October 20, 2022

11.