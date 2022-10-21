Politics

14 savage takedowns of this Tory MP’s cringeworthy message to Boris Johnson

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2022

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the briefing room, along comes Boris Johnson – or more accurately, along come the Boris Johnson cult members, calling for his return.

The Conservative MP for Rochford and Southend East, James Duddridge, reached even more obsequious heights – or depths – with this message to the disgraced former PM, who has been on a speech and sunshine tour of the Caribbean.

The reactions were much as you’d expect – horror and intense mockery. Like this –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

All the unironic #BringBackBoris brigade might want to remind themselves of one important fact.

READ MORE

How will the next PM be chosen? 15 methods that are way better than the real one

Source James Duddridge Image Screengrab