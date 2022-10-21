14 savage takedowns of this Tory MP’s cringeworthy message to Boris Johnson

Politics

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the briefing room, along comes Boris Johnson – or more accurately, along come the Boris Johnson cult members, calling for his return.

The Conservative MP for Rochford and Southend East, James Duddridge, reached even more obsequious heights – or depths – with this message to the disgraced former PM, who has been on a speech and sunshine tour of the Caribbean.

The reactions were much as you’d expect – horror and intense mockery. Like this –

Haven't cringed this much since Liz said she was a fighter not a quitter. https://t.co/u4c0KTtBDU — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) October 20, 2022

"Boss, you know how you covered everything in shit? Yeah we need you to come back to clean up all the shit" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 20, 2022

Imagine being this drunk at 3pm. https://t.co/AXGKuRPe3O — Tiahowler Jon Von Biltawülf (@Biltawulf) October 20, 2022

this is the most embarrassing tweet I've ever seen https://t.co/3Tvs8vNYdy — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 20, 2022

The way these lot twerk for ministerial jobs is jokes https://t.co/t95nNRtWae — darryl (@ItsDarryl) October 20, 2022

If Boris Johnson is the answer, I think the Conservative Party has misunderstood the question. https://t.co/Se1NnrIG7y — Wilde Thingy (@wildethingy) October 20, 2022

The fact that you think this somehow still merits a joky tweet is the lowest of the low. Do you have any idea about the extent to which your party wrecked people's lives? Do you care? — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) October 20, 2022

it's not often you witness a legendarily bad tweet on the day it was born so enjoy https://t.co/MsOtD48BmB — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) October 20, 2022

Is it hard typing in the dark, with your head stuck so far up Johnson's arse? https://t.co/09RC1Ohrdt — Rhydian (@grhydian) October 20, 2022

Ugh. So thirsty. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) October 20, 2022

They think this is a game https://t.co/8r3E3aXocz — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) October 20, 2022

“boss” Sweet Lord what a helmet… https://t.co/kjQl1yFk3l — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) October 20, 2022

There's so much to unpack here. But let's start with the basics. Why is Boris Johnson on Holiday? Parliament is still in session and he is still an MP. Everything is a bloody game to the Tories. We need a #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/fssKb1rXvI — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) October 20, 2022

All the unironic #BringBackBoris brigade might want to remind themselves of one important fact.

The House of Commons Privileges Committee investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament while Prime Minister about parties in Downing Street during lockdown (#partygate) is due to start at the beginning of November. https://t.co/oSogZ8CNoJ — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) October 20, 2022

