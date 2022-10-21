How will the next PM be chosen? 15 methods that are way better than the real one

News

The process of choosing the next leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore the new PM, has got off to a galloping start, as they want the winner in place by next Friday.

The current runners and riders appear to be Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and *dramatic pause* Boris Johnson, although none have yet officially thrown their hat into the ring.

Boris Johnson travels back early from his holiday to join the leadership race. pic.twitter.com/Yu64rTy0Wg — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 20, 2022

Am going to triple-captain Rishi Sunak for next week's Fantasy Cabinet League. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 20, 2022

Bookies odds on who might become the next PM: Jeremy Hunt 4/1

Penny Mordaunt 5/1

27 stoats in a raincoat 8/1

Cthulhu 10/1

A half eaten Chomp 12/1

Thatcher's corpse in a wheelbarrow 14/1

A Speak & Spell glued to a dog 18/1 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 17, 2022

To speed up the process, the bar for making the running has been set high – 100 MPs – and if only one candidate gets enough support, they will automatically go straight to No. 10.

BBC Politics explained the new rules.

How will the new prime minister be chosen?https://t.co/Hx1kagYVAZ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 20, 2022

People were less interested in the real selection method than suggesting their own.

These were our favourites.

Can we just ask that octopus that predicts football scores? https://t.co/lIyXtVaPaj — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 20, 2022

Pin the tail on the donkey? https://t.co/pQZG59nWnj — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) October 20, 2022

Squid Game hopefully https://t.co/UJRR4NaOQD — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) October 20, 2022

By Tory party members again, because they did such a good job last time. https://t.co/TKB13DdIi7 — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL 🎃 (@MrKenShabby) October 20, 2022

Battle Royale. https://t.co/7zfUc4YIG9 — You can call me Q (from a safe distance) 🇺🇦 (@QuintinForbes) October 20, 2022

Launch each candidate from a large trebuchet, give it to whoever goes the furthest https://t.co/MTwcaqHbIA — Lee Harvey (@valleyguitarist) October 20, 2022

Can we kick off with: do you exhibit basic human competence? https://t.co/SByHY81ASZ — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) October 20, 2022

13.

The winner of this week's episode of C4's Make Me Prime Minister will be installed immediately after the episode has aired. https://t.co/I5SAnjLM3p — Mark Grainger | Blossom Tree Copy (@MarkGrainger) October 20, 2022

Ring of salt. Chalk pentagram. Weird chanting. https://t.co/wtZgrjyZYN — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) October 20, 2022

Can we just give the job to whoever wins Strictly? They'll have more of a mandate than a few thousand Tories. https://t.co/PpP4vQRnjh — ToutSaufLeFudge FiJ (@feeflefifski) October 20, 2022

One method of selecting the new PM cropped up a lot.

I know it's controversial but how about a general election? — Stuart Hudson (@Rubovia) October 20, 2022

It’s radical – but it might just work.

