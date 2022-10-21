25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

It’s almost the weekend, and you know what that means, don’t you? It’s funny tweets round-up day here at the Poke, and we think we’ve found some Twitter treasure for you.

If you like them, give them a retweet.

1.

Being a toddler must be wild. Imagine thinking your own mother is trying to poison you when they give you a homemade vegetable quesadilla then going and eating the dirt out of a potted plant instead. — An Apple Hat (@AnAppleHat) October 20, 2022

2.

me: i’ll have the mouse for dessert waiter: that’s mousse, sir me: hmm, that’ll be too much — here lies fredesque 🪦 (@FredTaming) October 16, 2022

3.

Dragon’s Den idea: An app like the one below for plants, except you point your phone at an actor on the telly and it tells you what else they’ve been in. pic.twitter.com/G9JsXbW0hv — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) October 16, 2022

4.

The joy of cancelling dinner with a friend knowing they'll be just as delighted at an unexpected free night as they would have been seeing you. — Jojo Moyes (@jojomoyes) October 17, 2022

5.

[Freddy Krueger comes to kill me in a nightmare] Me: OMG I can't believe I'm actually sleeping. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 17, 2022

6.

try moving furniture together before you decide to get married — McDad (@mcdadstuff) October 16, 2022

7.

If by yoga you mean reaching the outlet to plug in my charger without getting out of bed, then yes, I do yoga — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) October 16, 2022

8.

A roomba that swears every time it hits something. — Thinking Munk (@thinkingmunk) October 16, 2022

9.

my dog when she sees a vacuum: i have no concept of heaven and hell but holy shit you are the devil — Adam (@adamgreattweet) October 16, 2022

10.

“ew what is that?” is my child’s adorable way of asking what’s for dinner — Midge (@mxmclain) October 16, 2022

11.

My daughter’s Starbucks addiction has become so severe that she’s routinely calling me by the wrong name now — Luke+ (@lukeplusone) October 20, 2022

12.