Politics

Yvette Cooper’s forensic demolition of Liz Truss’s government is a magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

We enjoyed Ed Miliband taking the government to task yesterday in which he mocked the government ‘galaxy brain’ who came up with the ‘frack me or sack me’ strategy to save Liz Truss.

But Yvette Cooper might have gone one better.

It’s an urgent question for the new Home Secretary Grant Shapps who naturally did this …

… sending Brendan Clarke-Smith, parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office, in his place.

But it didn’t matter who turned up because Cooper was utterly ruthless and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Mega oof.

And to think this was only two days ago.

Extraordinary scenes.

READ MORE

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s NSFW Steve Baker fail just edged him closer to hero status – 18 favourite responses

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK