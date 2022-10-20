Yvette Cooper’s forensic demolition of Liz Truss’s government is a magnificent watch

Politics

We enjoyed Ed Miliband taking the government to task yesterday in which he mocked the government ‘galaxy brain’ who came up with the ‘frack me or sack me’ strategy to save Liz Truss.

🔥"At the 11th hour, one galaxy brain says the way to force it through is to make it a vote not just on one of the most unpopular causes in the country, fracking, but the most unpopular cause in the country: the current Prime Minister." @ed_miliband pic.twitter.com/v7EsA3rcoW — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 19, 2022

But Yvette Cooper might have gone one better.

It’s an urgent question for the new Home Secretary Grant Shapps who naturally did this …

Grant Shapps fails to turn up to answer Labour's Urgent Question on the sacking of Suella Braverman. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 20, 2022

… sending Brendan Clarke-Smith, parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office, in his place.

But it didn’t matter who turned up because Cooper was utterly ruthless and it’s two minutes very well spent.

Yvette Cooper – "This government is indeed a total coalition of chaos… why should the country have to put up with for a single extra day" pic.twitter.com/RjH3YeyJFK — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2022

Mega oof.

Yvette Cooper: “the cabinet was only appointed six weeks ago. The Chancellor’s been sacked. The Home Secretary sacked. The Chief Whip sacked and then unsacked…Conservative MPs last night fighting like rats in a sack. This is a disgrace.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 20, 2022

Yvette Cooper on current government: “This. Is. A. Disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/1kTgTInTCR — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 20, 2022

And to think this was only two days ago.

What the Tories would give right now for some half as smart and witty as Yvette Cooper. https://t.co/UOB7DDgq4M — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) October 19, 2022

Extraordinary scenes.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK