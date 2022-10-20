This German TV report about the fracking vote Commons chaos is 13 seconds very well spent

Politics

Liz Truss’s resignation as PM on Thursday followed a night of unprecedented chaos in the House of Commons the night before.

There were reports of furious scenes in the chamber as Tory MPs were encouraged/bullied (delete as applicable) to vote with the government.

And this German TV report absolutely nails it. You’ll probably see more enlightening bulletins, and you’ll definitely see longer ones, but this is 13 seconds very well spent.

This is @annettedittert, Bureau Chief of German broadcaster ARD, reporting on events in Parliament last night. Wait for it….. pic.twitter.com/3K3gn6NSFA — PeteB (@ProMediaRes1) October 20, 2022

Simply awesome reporting.

1.

German TV news on what is happening in British politics is amazing. No need to understand German, watch to the end pic.twitter.com/RFPnD1iOFF — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) October 20, 2022

2.

3.

How the Germans see it (Sound on, even if you don’t speak German) pic.twitter.com/372QTzl1vr — Gabriel Gatehouse (@ggatehouse) October 20, 2022

4.

I can speak German … who fûckin knew 😂 — Anthony Cohen 🇺🇦 (@ukwip) October 20, 2022

5.

6.

“I won’t translate this now” — David Martin (@Davidos_M) October 20, 2022

7.

The best commentary on Truss resignation chaos from German TV (*absolutely must watch to the end)

pic.twitter.com/i2Qs0RM0OW — John O’Brennan 🇺🇦 (@JohnOBrennan2) October 20, 2022

8.

I don’t speak German so this is pointless…..oh no wait……make that priceless 😜 — CubikChimp (@CubikChimp) October 20, 2022

9.

10.

Side note: I love the way German news anchors/reporters look like they’re regular people dressed to run out to the store on Saturday versus the US, where they have identically-tinted crazy long hair, Chiclet-veneered teeth and botoxed faces. — JessicaLG (@daughertyjess25) October 20, 2022

11.

Suddenly German doesn’t seem like such a hard language. https://t.co/OpjzIKpQ9y — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) October 20, 2022

