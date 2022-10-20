Politics

This German TV report about the fracking vote Commons chaos is 13 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

Liz Truss’s resignation as PM on Thursday followed a night of unprecedented chaos in the House of Commons the night before.

There were reports of furious scenes in the chamber as Tory MPs were encouraged/bullied (delete as applicable) to vote with the government.

And this German TV report absolutely nails it. You’ll probably see more enlightening bulletins, and you’ll definitely see longer ones, but this is 13 seconds very well spent.

Simply awesome reporting.

Source Twitter @ProMediaRes1