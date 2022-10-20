The BBC political editor’s Tory ‘shredder’ analogy had nowhere to go and it’s glorious
Here’s the BBC political editor Chris Mason giving us a little insight into the problem facing the Conservative party right now.
And his ‘shredder’ analogy turned into a problem all of its own.
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/nwcY53HIqC
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) October 20, 2022
Magnificent.
I love it when you realise a metaphor doesn’t work when you’re already half way through 😂😂
— David Woods (@djwwoods1995) October 20, 2022
I thought that too 😂 you could hear him slowing down as he realised he was walking into a verbal cul-de-sac
— Phil Prydderch 🏴 🇺🇦 (@PJPrydderch) October 20, 2022
That is exactly what I thought when I saw this.
Reminded me of ‘my mind’s curtain cupboard’ or ‘kid gloves… over the oven gloves’.
— Dan Owens (@RedWedgie) October 20, 2022
Source Twitter @AccidentalP @NeilAWood