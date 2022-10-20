Politics

The BBC political editor’s Tory ‘shredder’ analogy had nowhere to go and it’s glorious

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

Here’s the BBC political editor Chris Mason giving us a little insight into the problem facing the Conservative party right now.

And his ‘shredder’ analogy turned into a problem all of its own.

Magnificent.

