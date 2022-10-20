Sooz Kempner’s take on the Liz Truss resignation speech hilariously says the quiet parts out loud

Entertainment

As speculation mounts around the likeliest candidate for the top job in UK politics – after chief mouser of Downing Street, obviously – we can probably rule out some candidates.

Jeremy Hunt doesn’t want the job, which might be the most sensible thing we’ve ever heard him say.

Jeremy Hunt has just ruled himself out of the leadership contest. Still waiting to hear from Larry the cat — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 20, 2022

Suella Braverman is too busy preparing for her appearances as the new face of tofu.

A couple of years ago, Suella Braverman identified the huge danger posed by cultural Marxists, so I’m writing to ask her what percentage of Tofu-eaters are, in her estimation, cultural Marxists. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) October 20, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg can’t fit his children in the Downing St. flat. He also couldn’t fit a fracking well in the Rose Garden.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he’d be “delighted” to have a fracking well in his back garden. And one thing he always does is commit. pic.twitter.com/VUbBxGEFpQ — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 20, 2022

Sooz nailed the delivery, there, as always.

In fact, one of the very few downsides of Liz Truss, presumably, heading to the backbenches will be that we won’t get to see Sooz Kempner’s versions of the soon-to-be-former PM’s disastrous public appearances.

Happily, that day hasn’t quite arrived, and this alternative resignation speech has become an instant favourite.

The language isn’t entirely safe for work, but what works for Krishnan Guru-Murthy …

Curse that bad money stuff for scuppering Prime Minister Truss.

via Gfycat

Sooz shared the sketch on Twitter, where these comments summed up the situation.

I will miss LizSooz Truss https://t.co/pldaStngTh — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 20, 2022

Who is faster & better than Sooz Kempner? 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/a9cgOAHwJb — Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) October 20, 2022

Accurate, verbatim coverage of Truss's resignation speech. https://t.co/WOTZYHNKAX — Damon Lord (@damonlordwriter) October 20, 2022

Hard to distinguish real life from satire these days 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nNug2r9eOR — Victor Sylvester-Huggins 🇺🇦 (@victor_huggins) October 20, 2022

Sooz, can you save some internet for the rest of us to win please? https://t.co/npKLJwsGsP — Jon. (@enolajon) October 20, 2022

As for who might become prime minister, never forget that things can get worse as well as better.

The time has come. Three words: Prime Minister Dorries. — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 20, 2022

As well as Twitter and YouTube, you can follow Sooz on Instagram and/or support her work here.

