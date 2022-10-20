Entertainment

Sooz Kempner’s take on the Liz Truss resignation speech hilariously says the quiet parts out loud

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2022

As speculation mounts around the likeliest candidate for the top job in UK politics – after chief mouser of Downing Street, obviously – we can probably rule out some candidates.

Jeremy Hunt doesn’t want the job, which might be the most sensible thing we’ve ever heard him say.

Suella Braverman is too busy preparing for her appearances as the new face of tofu.

Jacob Rees-Mogg can’t fit his children in the Downing St. flat. He also couldn’t fit a fracking well in the Rose Garden.

Sooz nailed the delivery, there, as always.

In fact, one of the very few downsides of Liz Truss, presumably, heading to the backbenches will be that we won’t get to see Sooz Kempner’s versions of the soon-to-be-former PM’s disastrous public appearances.

Happily, that day hasn’t quite arrived, and this alternative resignation speech has become an instant favourite.

The language isn’t entirely safe for work, but what works for Krishnan Guru-Murthy …

Curse that bad money stuff for scuppering Prime Minister Truss.

via Gfycat

Sooz shared the sketch on Twitter, where these comments summed up the situation.

As for who might become prime minister, never forget that things can get worse as well as better.

As well as Twitter and YouTube, you can follow Sooz on Instagram and/or support her work here.

