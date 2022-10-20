Sky News really didn’t think this headline through – 13 explosive reactions

News

There’s a lot going on at the moment, so Sky News can be forgiven for taking their eye off the ball – or off the headline – but they definitely didn’t think this one through.

There’s a sub-editor somewhere at Sky, facepalming themself into next week for that one. Naturally, it caught the eye of Twitter, and the mockery just exploded.

1.

Might want to have another go at that headline…. https://t.co/AU7Egac15k — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) October 19, 2022

2.

3.

Usually requires a more senior military opinion. https://t.co/ziS2ZGBHPw — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) October 19, 2022

4.

5.

Most poorly worded tweet of 2022? https://t.co/NfYzHnp1Bc — Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) October 19, 2022

6.

7.

8.

Very much in favour of workplace democracy but this is maybe taking it a bit far. https://t.co/IMiVsmQ5a4 — Nathan (@cricketcelt) October 19, 2022

9.

The democratisation of our nuclear attack policy was not something I expected to read today https://t.co/Pjk2rEIazV — Liam O'Rourke (@Liam_JF_ORourke) October 19, 2022

10.

"That's 17 votes for Moscow, 11 votes for Chequers, and one spoilt ballot that says something about 'That noisy bastard round the corner…'" https://t.co/qmglYqdC5M — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) October 19, 2022

11.

"As of this day, the TUC is now a nuclear power!" https://t.co/KmE7bRr8M7 — Cassandra Pronouns (@Indiecornwall) October 19, 2022

12.

Jesus. Let's hope they're all in a good mood. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/C0FU9xNukz — smtm_lfc1975 (@smtm_lfc1975) October 19, 2022

13.

Personally I’d vote to strike Burnley. And France. https://t.co/BwWJCT2G5A — Tez (@tezilyas) October 19, 2022

Note to the sub-editor.

Maybe should have said 'industrial action' there chief. https://t.co/dzkz1IW4J0 — Tom Wilson 🇺🇦 (@feedthedrummer) October 19, 2022

READ MORE

This headline about a fire caused an awkward misunderstanding about Paul Newman – the 11 hottest takes

Source Sky News Image karatara on Pexels