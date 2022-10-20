News

Leaf it out! 17 funniest lettuce-based jokes about Liz Truss’s resignation as PM

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

As you can’t possibly have failed to have noticed by now, Liz Truss has resigned after just 44 days as PM and will be replaced as Tory leader by 28 October.

She leaves a legacy almost impossible to see, at least in the positives column, although there’s one thing that no-one will forget in a hurry – when the Daily Star did this.

That was back on day one and today, of course, this happened.

1.

And it prompted no end of lettuce-based jokes. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are 17 of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

