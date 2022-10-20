Leaf it out! 17 funniest lettuce-based jokes about Liz Truss’s resignation as PM

News

As you can’t possibly have failed to have noticed by now, Liz Truss has resigned after just 44 days as PM and will be replaced as Tory leader by 28 October.

She leaves a legacy almost impossible to see, at least in the positives column, although there’s one thing that no-one will forget in a hurry – when the Daily Star did this.

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

That was back on day one and today, of course, this happened.

BREAKING NEWS: 🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨 ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE. 🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

And it prompted no end of lettuce-based jokes. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are 17 of the best.

“We now go live to 10 Downing Street.” pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

Braverman lost to tofu, Truss lost to a lettuce, vegans having an amazing week tbf — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 20, 2022

flatmate has just asked me whether i think the lettuce voted leaf or romaine in the brexit referendum and im frankly furious at how funny i found it — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 20, 2022

When a lettuce outlasts a Prime Minister, we have truly reached the endive days — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 20, 2022

🟢 Lettuce GAIN from Con — Stats for Lefties (@LeftieStats) October 20, 2022

Sorry but no way I would’ve resigned before the Daily Star lettuce expired if I was Liz Truss. I’ll be damned if I get shown up by a vegetable in a wig! — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 20, 2022

Latest update from the lettuce, disco lights have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/C9t2F7Pubh — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) October 20, 2022

