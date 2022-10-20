This ITV News intro perfectly captured the pure chaos of the Liz Truss government

On Wednesday:

The Home Secretary resigned – reportedly after a blazing row with the PM.

Her resignation letter effectively said Liz Truss should resign.

The government whipped its MPs to vote against a fracking ban proposed by Labour, calling it a confidence vote.

Just before the vote, the ‘confidence’ line was dropped, angering the Tory whips into resigning.

Liz Truss chased the Chief Whip out of the lobby to change her mind and they both missed the vote.

Tory MPs were seen pushing another MP into the No lobby.

Someone the PM thought wasn’t good enough to be Transport Secretary last month became the Home Secretary.

Charles Walker called out his fellow Tory MPs for putting their careers before the party by making Liz Truss the prime minister.

The whips ‘unresigned’.

The government tweeted in the middle of the night that it would discipline Conservative MPs who didn’t vote with them.