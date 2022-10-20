This ITV News intro perfectly captured the pure chaos of the Liz Truss government
On Wednesday:
The Home Secretary resigned – reportedly after a blazing row with the PM.
Her resignation letter effectively said Liz Truss should resign.
The government whipped its MPs to vote against a fracking ban proposed by Labour, calling it a confidence vote.
Just before the vote, the ‘confidence’ line was dropped, angering the Tory whips into resigning.
Liz Truss chased the Chief Whip out of the lobby to change her mind and they both missed the vote.
Tory MPs were seen pushing another MP into the No lobby.
Someone the PM thought wasn’t good enough to be Transport Secretary last month became the Home Secretary.
Charles Walker called out his fellow Tory MPs for putting their careers before the party by making Liz Truss the prime minister.
The whips ‘unresigned’.
The government tweeted in the middle of the night that it would discipline Conservative MPs who didn’t vote with them.
It’s a lot to take in. Still – at least we didn’t get chaos with Ed Miliband.
That sense of chaos without Ed Miliband was both captured and expressed perfectly by Tom Bradby as he introduced ITV’s news.
Absolutely incredible opening to itv news tonight pic.twitter.com/Hp5PDzmsfG
— Niall (@notinaboyband) October 19, 2022
It looks like a TV drama, but unfortunately it’s just the reality of UK politics right now.
These comments say it all.
1.
As openings to major news bulletins go, this takes the biscuit, the cake and the whole bloody patisserie, @ITVNews pic.twitter.com/00n95CpnKU
— Owen Williams 🏴 (@OwsWills) October 19, 2022
2.
The English government has entered the "find out" phase of it's two step plan https://t.co/pY8jnr5flR
— Chris 🌈 twitch.tv/papaglitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) October 20, 2022
3.
The best we can say about this gory scene is that 'no small critters were harmed in the making of this production'. Exemplary @itvnews reporting it as it is. https://t.co/ptzluTMghB
— Edward Harkins (@EdwardHarkins) October 19, 2022
4.
Eviscerating from @tombradby @itvnews pic.twitter.com/8Xe6h4oGOO
— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 19, 2022
5.
Speeding straight passed Banana Republic to Failed State
This is on every single Tory MP who lets this Truss nightmare continue on even for another day https://t.co/7eKnt9Bm7K
— tom jamieson (@jamiesont) October 19, 2022
6.
Pure The Day Today. Wonderful. https://t.co/TvtzjRdSrO
— MostDeaf (@SnoozeActive) October 19, 2022
7.
finally ..they are catching up https://t.co/UdWO4A7fjw
— Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) October 19, 2022
8.
Tremendous delivery https://t.co/orjOq0PUyt
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 19, 2022
9.
The intro to tonight’s ITV News At Ten is one for the journalistic ages. Put this gem in a time capsule. pic.twitter.com/7fDeagRxlu
— Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) October 19, 2022
10.
Very sassy delivery #sass https://t.co/9ziABnI2Ul
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 19, 2022
11.
Not a drama series, just the typical Wednesday evening news from a country run by venal, drunken clowns. pic.twitter.com/TnkdWXRJ1y
— Brendan May (@bmay) October 19, 2022
12.
Overseas viewers could be forgiven for thinking this was the opening of a political satire show, but no no, it's one of the country's major news networks. https://t.co/WlmoOG4A4L
— Jack Duncan 🏳️🌈 (@JackDunc1) October 19, 2022
13.
Just when you think UK politics had reached rock bottom, someone finds a trapdoor and we get to descend yet a bit more. https://t.co/g8iVj2e5qY
— Holger Hestermeyer (@hhesterm) October 19, 2022
14.
“It will be a shitshow.” Count Binface
👇🏿pic.twitter.com/FnHkZ7hH3Z
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 19, 2022
Emma Fielding had a question.
Er…and how’s the pound doing? https://t.co/VDWWgOMyf3
— Emma Fielding (@emmagafielding) October 19, 2022
We don’t want to worry anyone, but we saw paramedics running towards the pound with a defibrillator.
READ MORE
The new Home Secretary is Grant Shapps, or whatever he’s called this week – 23 great responses
Source Niall Image Screengrab