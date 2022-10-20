Politics

The new Home Secretary is Grant Shapps, or whatever he’s called this week – 23 great responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2022

After the shock departure of Suella Braverman, allegedly after a massive row with the PM, former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is now the Home Secretary.

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield had only been relegated to the back benches at the start of September, and had predicted the imminent downfall of Liz Truss.

He was, nevertheless ‘honoured’ to step into one of the four Great Offices of State.

As appointments go, promoting Grant Shapps to a position of great responsibility has to be a sign of barrel-scraping of the first order. No doubt Ms Truss will be absent from any planned appearances while she has the splinters removed.

It’s fair to say that the move didn’t inspire confidence in the public.

