The new Home Secretary is Grant Shapps, or whatever he’s called this week – 23 great responses

After the shock departure of Suella Braverman, allegedly after a massive row with the PM, former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is now the Home Secretary.

The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @grantshapps has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice. pic.twitter.com/z1xKhgwVJW — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 19, 2022

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield had only been relegated to the back benches at the start of September, and had predicted the imminent downfall of Liz Truss.

Ulp! Grant Shapps' appointment comes two days after he told @mattforde's podcast that he thought Liz Truss was unlikely to survive. "She needs to thread the eye of a needle with the lights off, it's that difficult." — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 19, 2022

He was, nevertheless ‘honoured’ to step into one of the four Great Offices of State.

An enormous honour and responsibility to be appointed Home Secretary. The security of the British people will always remain our first duty. https://t.co/8yN1oPDUDK — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 19, 2022

As appointments go, promoting Grant Shapps to a position of great responsibility has to be a sign of barrel-scraping of the first order. No doubt Ms Truss will be absent from any planned appearances while she has the splinters removed.

It’s fair to say that the move didn’t inspire confidence in the public.

1.

Grant Shapps, who used a fake name in order to pose as a "millionaire web marketer" running a get-rich-quick scheme, and then lied about it for three years, is now in charge of law, order and security in the UK. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 19, 2022

2.

It’s just struck me that Grant Shapps looks like the larval stage of yer Wetherspoons Tim Martin pic.twitter.com/sK6qgJnlAN — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 19, 2022

3.

If true that @grantshapps is now the Home Secretary it means that in Trussland your way to a top job is to go around with a spreadsheet and tell everyone “she’s toast!” Nobody will shed tears at Braverman departing but wtf …. This is omnishambolic on a gargantuan scale — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 19, 2022

4.

Anyone who is pleased Grant Shapps is the new Home Secretary has not been on a train or plane while he was Transport Secretary — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) October 19, 2022

5.

Grant Shappi named as new Home Secretajust heard that Grant Shapps has resigned as Home Secretary. — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 19, 2022

6.

If you'd told me six years ago that Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps would be considered safe pairs of hands I'd have had you sectioned. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) October 19, 2022

7.

Finally, a home secretary who could solve the ID card stand-off – everyone can have as many as they like. https://t.co/BtxIRNKwjp — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 19, 2022

8.

Putting the words "right" or "honourable" anywhere near Grant Shapps is, you have to admit, pretty funny. https://t.co/t4qz1uhiVs — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 19, 2022

9.

Does this mean the flights to Rwanda will become a bus replacement service? https://t.co/t2y7sX0ClM — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) October 19, 2022

10.

Apparently, Grant Shapps is tipped to be the next Home Secretary. Then Penny Mourdant, then Theresa May, then Suella Braverman again, then Boris Johnson and then me. — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) October 19, 2022

11.

Grant Shapps really has no fucking principles at all, does he? Spends weeks agitating on the back benches, saying how shit Truss is etc, then when there’s the chance of a ministerial salary he’s all fucking in. He’ll be on R4 tomorrow saying what a smashing job she’s doing. — Scary Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) October 19, 2022

12.