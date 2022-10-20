Even Dick and Dom had taken enough of Liz Truss – 17 funniest responses

Celebrity

Never mind the opinion polls, forget for a moment all those MPs’ letters, if there was one thing that demonstrated to Liz Truss that her time was up, it was surely this.

#GeneralElectionNow you twisted fucks. — Dick and Dom (@dickndom) October 19, 2022

All hail Dick and Dom, AKA Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood, who got kids all over the country shouting ‘bogies’ in public places back in the day.

Their tweet went as wildly viral as you’d expected and prompted lots of funny and totally on-point replies. Here are our 17 favourites.

Constitutionally it's very difficult for Dick and Dom to comment politically, so this sort of intervention is almost unprecedented https://t.co/0aUdACDWxR — Natalie Washington (@Transsomething) October 19, 2022

Radicalised by the increase on Da Bungalow mortgage repayments https://t.co/8Si3Y3oB9S — Alex Jamieson (@Alex_Jamieson) October 19, 2022

We've had word from Dick & Dom, and Krishnan Off Newsround – just need to see Cpt Barnacles Off Octonauts calling Mogg a tosser now https://t.co/KntpisdP7U — It's Pipes, Mum! (@Scriblit) October 19, 2022

“Mr. Speaker, I fear the Prime Minister has lost both the support of this House and Da Bungalow” — Andy Elms (@aiyeethesquid) October 19, 2022

Are you happy @trussliz? You fucken broke Dick and Dom! https://t.co/L3HQfDAEZz — Bethany Black patreon.com/bethanyblack (@BeffernieBlack) October 19, 2022

when you’ve lost Dick and Dom, you’ve lost the nation https://t.co/9BJEBh7CbF — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) October 19, 2022

Trying to imagine explaining this moment to an American. https://t.co/j52J8IGVOa — Tabitha McIntosh (@TabitaSurge) October 19, 2022

