Politics

Aldi trolled Liz Truss and it was good but Lidl was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2022

There’s been no shortage of response to Liz Truss’s resignation as PM after just 44 days in the job (and you can read our 44 favourites here).

We particularly liked this.

And this.

Oh, and this.

And then Aldi got involved with this (nothing like a bit of corporate trolling every now and again).

Which was good, but we reckon Lidl was even better.

Oooof.

Not everyone appreciated it.

But they were wrong.

That’s probably enough of that sort of thing for now.

Source Twitter @LidlGB Image Unsplash