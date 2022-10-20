Aldi trolled Liz Truss and it was good but Lidl was simply brutal

Politics

There’s been no shortage of response to Liz Truss’s resignation as PM after just 44 days in the job (and you can read our 44 favourites here).

We particularly liked this.

“We now go live to 10 Downing Street.” pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

And this.

Oh, and this.

On current pace, King Charles could surpass his mother’s record of 15 prime ministers before the end of 2024 — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) October 20, 2022

And then Aldi got involved with this (nothing like a bit of corporate trolling every now and again).

What a great day to be a lettuce — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) October 20, 2022

Which was good, but we reckon Lidl was even better.

Lettuce at 58p – a good buy Liz Truss at Number 10 – a goodbye — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 20, 2022

Oooof.

Now this is a little gem of a tweet! — 📸 (@StefanFerrol) October 20, 2022

Should drop the price to 44p for a short period, in her honour — James Hastie (@JamesHastiesta) October 20, 2022

Not everyone appreciated it.

really, you feel the need to do politics??!! disgusted ! — Lily and Daisy #lilsod #lilbugger (@Greyhounds_PZ) October 20, 2022

But they were wrong.

Jeez just lettuce have a lidl laugh — Danielle Sharpe (@DanielleJSharpe) October 20, 2022

She was only in no 10 for a Lidl time — Gav (@amygavin79) October 20, 2022

That’s probably enough of that sort of thing for now.

Source Twitter @LidlGB Image Unsplash