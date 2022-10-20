44 funniest tweets about Liz Truss’s resignation as PM – one for every day in office

News

Liz Truss has resigned after just 44 days as prime minister. Here’s how she announced her departure outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

Liz Truss resigns after just 6 week. A leadership election will be completed within the next week. pic.twitter.com/u6mepbDObf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2022

It means she becomes the country’s shortest serving PM ever, as helpfully pointed out by @JimMFelton on Twitter.

Liz Truss has become the shortest serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who *died of tuberculosis* 119 days into the job — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2022

By the looks of the markets, it may be that the most effective thing Truss did during her time as PM was to resign.

Truss resignation sparks recovery for pound, shares and govt borrowing costs https://t.co/E9ejBgCcgY — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 20, 2022

The outgoing PM said the Conservatives would appoint a new leader within the week, so democracy will have to wait a little longer.

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to and here are 44 of the best – one for every day Truss has been in office.

1.

The lettuce has won — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) October 20, 2022

2.

“I’m a fighter not a quitter.” — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 20, 2022

3.

Even her resignation speech is boring — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 20, 2022

4.

Liz Truss – Gone. Lettuce – Romaine. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

5.

6.

On current pace, King Charles could surpass his mother’s record of 15 prime ministers before the end of 2024 — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) October 20, 2022

7.

🟢 Lettuce GAIN from Con — Stats for Lefties (@LeftieStats) October 20, 2022

8.

“We now go live to 10 Downing Street.” pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

9.

Things that lasted longer than Liz Truss as Prime Minister: – London 2012’s Olympic Torch Relay

– Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing

– Love Island this summer

– The Last Tory Leadership Election

– This lettuce ~AA pic.twitter.com/2Mb59s3XUG — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 20, 2022

10.

Never cross the anti-growth coalition. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 20, 2022

11.

Liz Truss lasted 44 days which is the same length of time as David Blaine lasted in the glass box x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@LKTranslator) October 20, 2022

12.

13.

Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 20, 2022

14.

That’s the best speech I’ve ever heard from Liz Truss. — Ken Clarke (@MrKennethClarke) October 20, 2022

15.

We recorded the final Mock the Week last night. Jesus, she can’t even get that right. https://t.co/d7JIBElBbU — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 20, 2022

16.

Truss is officially the UK's shortest serving prime minister. She got in, killed the monarchy, pound, and conservative party and left. Thank you comrade Truss ⚒️ fine work — Mia Mulder (@Potatopolitics) October 20, 2022



17.

Thursday 20th October – 1330 pic.twitter.com/BDEG1kuh1m — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

18.

Liz Truss is the only PM to not have an episode of #DoctorWho air during their premiership since the show began in 1963. — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) October 20, 2022

19.

‘Believe’ by Cher was number one in the UK for five days longer than Liz Truss was Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/kPmjjHyyYK — James (@DrJamesJBailey) October 20, 2022

20.

Good for Charles to get through his first Prime Minister. It was a practice PM, like the first pancake. — Kevin Cecil (@kevcecil) October 20, 2022

21.

22.

The important thing is that she tried her best, had fun, and made some friends along the way — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) October 20, 2022

23.

Final scores: Daily Star Lettuce: 1

Liz Truss: 0 pic.twitter.com/Iktq9gCPIE — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 20, 2022

24.

Just another 3 Prime Ministers until payday — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) October 20, 2022

25.

44 days, with a fortnight off for killing the Queen, is spectacular. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) October 20, 2022

26.

"I came into office at a time of great instability. And I made it worse." #LizTruss — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 20, 2022

27.

At least she'll be a pub quiz question — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) October 20, 2022

28.

Even at a moment of high political drama, Truss sounded like she was reading out the ingredients on a box of porridge. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 20, 2022

29.

£115,000 pa for 45 days work; I'm in the wrong job. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 20, 2022

30.

Hear me now Big Lizzy Truss,

Off you fuck, minimal fuss. — mms (@Danny_McMoomins) October 20, 2022

31.

One Year, Two Monarchs and Three Prime Ministers. If Richard Curtis doesn’t write it I will. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 20, 2022

32.

“In my short tenure I have contributed to four birthday collections, money that I will never see again. I also ordered items when Jean brought her Kays Catalogue in, and I hope that these may be cancelled.” pic.twitter.com/2WxCfK6UOx — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) October 20, 2022

33.

It's the end of the Elizabethan era. — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) October 20, 2022

34.

35.

36.

Right – we all ready for another round of "Prime Minister of the Month"? — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) October 20, 2022

37.

My daughter is 3, she’s already onto her third Prime Minister. If she were a month older, it would be 4 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 20, 2022

38.

The Tory party reveal a complete unknown to be the new Prime Minister.

Morris Ronson pic.twitter.com/WlZoxNFfSC — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 20, 2022

39.

If they’re having trouble deciding amongst themselves who should be in charge they could always ask, y’know, us — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) October 20, 2022

40.

Stand out fact is that Truss's premiership was a week shorter than the Conservative party leadership contest — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 20, 2022

41.

The only choice to take over as prime minister is the lettuce. It won fair and square. — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@LKTranslator) October 20, 2022

42.

Can’t believe Tony Adams on Strictly has outlasted Truss. Wonderful times. — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) October 20, 2022

43.

What a year for L Truss. Defeats, shoots herself in the foot, and leaves. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) October 20, 2022

44.

“The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” pic.twitter.com/eFL3fgSfVL — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

To conclude …

A big day for Lettuce — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 20, 2022

