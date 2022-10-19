Our 19 favourite reactions to Suella Braverman’s ‘Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati’ rant

Politics

During the debate on the Public Order Bill – which would make it illegal to carry glue with the intention of fastening yourself to a public space – the Home Secretary Suella Braverman went straight to the culture war handbook for this speech.

This entire interaction on the Public Order Bill is something to behold. Braverman blames Just Stop Oil’s highway disruption today on Labour, Guardian readers, and people who eat tofu. Yvette Cooper’s response follows… pic.twitter.com/9SSIK9RPpy — WILL LLOYD (@willgeorgelloyd) October 18, 2022

If it weren’t for the British references, this could have come straight from the mouth of Trump.

“I’m afraid it’s the Labour Party, it’s the Lib Dems, it’s the Coalition of chaos, it’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati – dare I say the anti-growth coalition – that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s riposte was perfect.

“When they face issues where you’ve got a selfish minority wreaking havoc, you’ve got someone who’s resisting all attempts by the powers that be to remove them, causing serious disruption, disorder, chaos, with serious consequences for the public, for businesses, for politics and for financial markets, but they’ve glued themselves under the desk with honourable members opposite. We wish them luck with their attempts to extricate another failing Tory Prime Minister from Number 10. But I suggest it isn’t a reason to change the law for everyone else.”

These responses show the depths of scorn Braverman’s nonsense attracted.

This is amazing. The tofu cuss is so 90s! https://t.co/1987FmL4tL — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 18, 2022

Once you get past the circus & the shouting you’re left with the fact that the serving Home Secretary uses phrases like “Guardian reading, tofu eating wokerati”. Somebody who holds one of the highest positions of state & talks like Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/CK7YCHv50b — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 18, 2022

Just a reminder that this person saying absolutely bizarre things like ‘Tofu Eating Wokerati’ is the *actual* Home Secretary of the United Kingdom An astoundingly unserious person pic.twitter.com/IwQb6Ri8GO — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 18, 2022

They’ve lost the plot. pic.twitter.com/QuzPovDAFM — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 18, 2022

Bold of Suella Braverman to accuse the opposition of being a coalition of chaos. @YvetteCooperMP is having none of it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j5JHC0Tuvi — Julia Suzanne 🕷️🍷🌹🇬🇧 (@juliasuzanne76) October 18, 2022

When I saw Braverman’s speech quoted on Twitter, I genuinely mistook it for a parody. https://t.co/Mf1lkH4mtK — Rosamund Urwin (@RosamundUrwin) October 18, 2022

I don’t know why Suella Braverman is panning tofu. I would imagine it’s water she fears most. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 18, 2022

It takes a form of diabolical genius to successfully turn people against mythical foes & persuade them to vote against their own interests in order to indulge their carefully nurtured bigotries. Braverman is no Paul Dacre. https://t.co/ks2rWKMsFY — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 18, 2022

