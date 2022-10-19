Politics

Our 19 favourite reactions to Suella Braverman’s ‘Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati’ rant

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2022

During the debate on the Public Order Bill – which would make it illegal to carry glue with the intention of fastening yourself to a public space – the Home Secretary Suella Braverman went straight to the culture war handbook for this speech.

If it weren’t for the British references, this could have come straight from the mouth of Trump.

“I’m afraid it’s the Labour Party, it’s the Lib Dems, it’s the Coalition of chaos, it’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati – dare I say the anti-growth coalition – that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s riposte was perfect.

“When they face issues where you’ve got a selfish minority wreaking havoc, you’ve got someone who’s resisting all attempts by the powers that be to remove them, causing serious disruption, disorder, chaos, with serious consequences for the public, for businesses, for politics and for financial markets, but they’ve glued themselves under the desk with honourable members opposite.

We wish them luck with their attempts to extricate another failing Tory Prime Minister from Number 10. But I suggest it isn’t a reason to change the law for everyone else.”

These responses show the depths of scorn Braverman’s nonsense attracted.

