Nick Robinson owning James Cleverly with his own words is a supremely satisfying listen

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2022

Foreign secretary for the next week or two James Cleverly was on Radio 4’s Today programme today doing his best to defend Liz Truss (because the PM is no longer let out to defend herself).

So presenter Nick Robinson thought he’d play back a little bit of what Cleverly told him a week or two back and it’s a supremely satisfying listen.

Absolutely brilliant. More of this sort of thing, please.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK