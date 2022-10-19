Nick Robinson owning James Cleverly with his own words is a supremely satisfying listen

News

Foreign secretary for the next week or two James Cleverly was on Radio 4’s Today programme today doing his best to defend Liz Truss (because the PM is no longer let out to defend herself).

So presenter Nick Robinson thought he’d play back a little bit of what Cleverly told him a week or two back and it’s a supremely satisfying listen.

Nick Robinson rips James Cleverly to shreds over listening. “You didn’t listen to the OBR, the BoE, to Sunak, you didn’t listen to virtually every economist in Britain that told you this would happen… you needed to listen, not us?”#r4today pic.twitter.com/BscBnsdFdS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2022

Absolutely brilliant. More of this sort of thing, please.

Delicious moment as @bbcnickrobinson plays back to James Cleverly his own words from two weeks ago. The minister is rattled. And bingo, he resorts to his favourite trick of shouting ‘Let me finish!’ before saying nothing. — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) October 19, 2022

💥"You didn't listen to the OBR, you didn't listen to the Bank of England, you didn't listen to the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, you didn't listen to virtually every economist in Britain that told you this is what would happen." Nick Robinson speaking for the nation today. pic.twitter.com/tioe9huVko — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 19, 2022

Never has a name been so inappropriate for a cabinet minister: Nick Robinson rips a James ‘Cleverly’ a new one pic.twitter.com/yFUmVvGdjO — ParkingCowboys.co.uk 🇺🇦 (@ParkingCowboys) October 19, 2022

The arrogance of James Cleverly is astonishing. Glad that Nick Robinson is finally challenging him. #r4today — 🌻ｂｅａｔｒａｘａ  🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌍 (@beatraxa) October 19, 2022

Nick Robinson played a blinder there. I listened to to it twice. — Miss Melly (@MelAndTheWhale) October 19, 2022

Nick Robinson taking Cleverly apart with his own words this morning is delightful #r4today — Darren Milo (Milosavljevic) 🇺🇦 (@NoushsDad) October 19, 2022

