Politics

Mega blinking Liz Truss goes so well with The Thick Of It it’s fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated October 19th, 2022

We’re grateful to @supertanskiii for weaving Liz Truss’s latest car crash of an interview on the BBC into Armando Iannucci’s The Thick Of It.

Uncanny.

Follow @supertanskiii on Twitter here and on TikTok here!

READ MORE

Keir Starmer did a properly funny joke at PMQs and everyone loved it except Liz Truss

Source Twitter @supertanskiii