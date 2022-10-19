Mega blinking Liz Truss goes so well with The Thick Of It it’s fabulous
We’re grateful to @supertanskiii for weaving Liz Truss’s latest car crash of an interview on the BBC into Armando Iannucci’s The Thick Of It.
"That’s a mega blink"
Truss vs The Thick of It pic.twitter.com/HNpgyiSwM2
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 18, 2022
Uncanny.
🤩😍😍🥰🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— noel (@osionnoch) October 18, 2022
I think my favourite…'it's what happens when you punch a cow'….xxx
— Banksy (@bankseyforlife) October 18, 2022
Rapid eye blinking is a sign of nervousness, anxiety, or deception. If you see a blink rate higher than twenty per minute, that person could be under stress depending on the context of the situation. Take note when you see a high blink rate this is an indication of stress.
— Chris Jordan (@jordansforge) October 18, 2022
