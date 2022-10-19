Politics

Kerry from Sunderland just tore Tory MP Paul Scully a new one and it’s a fabulous watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2022

BBC News went to Sunderland today to hear what people there make of the Conservative goverment and much else besides, no doubt.

And local government minister Paul Scully was there (via video link) to take their questions. And one question in particular stood out.

Loving Nicky Campbell’s ‘robust exchange’ comment at the end. Well, there’s robust, and then there’s robust …

Source @Haggis_UK