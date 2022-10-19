Kerry from Sunderland just tore Tory MP Paul Scully a new one and it’s a fabulous watch

Politics

BBC News went to Sunderland today to hear what people there make of the Conservative goverment and much else besides, no doubt.

And local government minister Paul Scully was there (via video link) to take their questions. And one question in particular stood out.

Audience member rips into Paul Scully(Tory MP) “Can you just change the same dribble over & over again… you’ve been in power for 12 years… you need to be on a stage as a clown, as you haven’t got a clue” pic.twitter.com/kSRkgFirkw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2022

Loving Nicky Campbell’s ‘robust exchange’ comment at the end. Well, there’s robust, and then there’s robust …

Source @Haggis_UK