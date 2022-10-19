Keir Starmer did a properly funny joke at PMQs and everyone loved it except Liz Truss

Politics

There’s jokes and there’s jokes, and then there’s jokes at PMQs.

And yet Keir Starmer opened with a properly funny gag at PMQs on Wednesday and everyone loved it. Well, nearly everyone.

Keir Starmer – A book has been written about the prime minister’s time in office, apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas, is that the release date or the title?#PMQs pic.twitter.com/Rn51t9AHY5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2022

Boom.

Okay Keir coming with a bit of spice. 🤣 https://t.co/zLkS8KJ6QT — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) October 19, 2022

Don't know how to process this but Keir Starmer is funny now #PMQs pic.twitter.com/moRPMmyiiT — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) October 19, 2022

"A book is being written about the prime minister’s time in office. Apparently it’s out by Christmas. Is that the release date or the title?" I’m not sure what’s funnier, Starmer rinsing Truss or watching her slap herself in the chops. #PMQs — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 19, 2022

A brutally efficient PMQs by Starmer – the silence and mournful faces on the Tory benches were the most revealing feature. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) October 19, 2022

Regardless of the politics, this is just a great joke https://t.co/6FjGzIVukk — Sam Roberts (@SamRobertsComms) October 19, 2022

Liz Truss book title ‘Gone By Christmas’ Well done Keir Starmer 👏👏👏#ThickLizzie is having an absolute shitter#PMQs #GeneralElection2022 pic.twitter.com/SpUgdtIbyN — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) October 19, 2022

Oh this is so embarrassing to watch. By which I mean I'm having a fantastic time and this is a lot of fun to watch. #PMQs — OOZE Kempner (Sooz doesn't have an E on the end) (@SoozUK) October 19, 2022

In one word …

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK