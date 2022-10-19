Kay Burley drove right through James Cleverly’s u-turn excuses with an apt metaphor

Pics

James Cleverly, this week’s Foreign Secretary, has been short-strawing his way around the media today, defending the government’s position after the screeching u-turn on the budget.

I see James Cleverly is flushing shreds of his credibilty down the Tory toilet on media rounds again this morning. — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) October 19, 2022

Here’s how that worked out for him when he spoke to Kay Burley on Sky News.

Kay: This is not a U-turn, this is a 10 car pile up in the fog.@JamesCleverly: The PM has apologised for the impact on the financial markets. But how many more mistakes can the PM make?#KayBurley FC pic.twitter.com/v9hvQOmuUB — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) October 19, 2022

What even some backbenchers have realised now is that the choice wasn’t between strong and stable government and chaos with Ed Miliband, but a ten-car pile-up in the fog and a slightly ungainly sandwich technique.

It wasn’t the only car-crash interview of Cleverly’s morning, but it certainly drew a lot of attention.

If every single one of these ministers having to go on and defend this were not so heavily implicated in ruining our lives, you'd almost feel sorry for them. Lambs to the slaughter. https://t.co/Yn8HxR7xJM — Sarcastictvat (@sarcastictvat) October 19, 2022

Not my words Kay, the words of Top Gear magazine… pic.twitter.com/wCJcFB4tvY — ? (@mcgrainsbeard) October 19, 2022

This a 10 car pile up in the fog, caused by a learner driver who has never driven in foggy conditions, but who thinks they are better than all other drivers on the road — Andre Lefevre (@andre_lefevre) October 19, 2022

You might think that I couldn't possibly comment. Shades of House of Cards. #jamesCleverly on "10 car pile up in the fog" https://t.co/RpUQDHouTZ — Graham Sivills (@GrahamPhoto) October 19, 2022

I cannot truly express how deep and dark is the chasm of despair that expands within my soul when I see James Cleverly is trending. — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) October 19, 2022

Kay has murdered him at the end 😂😂😂 https://t.co/tdjzauDNQk — Dave (@DaveStone92) October 19, 2022

Toby Earle tweaked the metaphor to more accurately represent the political circumstances.

have to disagree with Kay Burley, Liz Truss & her policy reversals aren’t a ten car pile up in the fog, it’s causing a multiple pile up on a clear & sunny day, then fleeing the scene — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 19, 2022

