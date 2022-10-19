Pics

Kay Burley drove right through James Cleverly’s u-turn excuses with an apt metaphor

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2022

James Cleverly, this week’s Foreign Secretary, has been short-strawing his way around the media today, defending the government’s position after the screeching u-turn on the budget.

Here’s how that worked out for him when he spoke to Kay Burley on Sky News.

What even some backbenchers have realised now is that the choice wasn’t between strong and stable government and chaos with Ed Miliband, but a ten-car pile-up in the fog and a slightly ungainly sandwich technique.

It wasn’t the only car-crash interview of Cleverly’s morning, but it certainly drew a lot of attention.

Toby Earle tweaked the metaphor to more accurately represent the political circumstances.

READ MORE

Kay Burley took aim, squeezed the trigger, and owned cabinet minister James Heappey into next week

Source Kay Burley Image Screengrab