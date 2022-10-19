Jeremy Hunt trolled Adam Kay’s book and everyone’s favourite former doctor had the perfect response

Celebrity

We’re a big fan of doctor turned comedian Adam Kay whose best-selling book This Is Going To Hurt became a rather fabulous series on BBC1.

But his humour and invaluable insights into life on the NHS frontline were not appreciated by former health secretary turned chancellor for today Jeremy Hunt, it appears.

In a newspaper column about his ‘culture fix’, Hunt flagged This Is Going To Hurt as the book he couldn’t finish.

And @amateuradam had the perfect response.

Hi @Jeremy_Hunt – thanks for the plug.

1. You’re only mentioned in the final 250 words of This is Going to Hurt. If you didn’t finish the book, did you read it… backwards?

2. If you changed bedpans every week for six years, how did you misread the situation so worryingly badly? pic.twitter.com/N67TYip6vZ — Adam spooKay (does that work?) (@amateuradam) October 19, 2022

3. I read your book, Zero. It speaks a lot about reflecting on one’s mistakes and learning from them. Have you read that one either?

4. Here’s what I wrote. pic.twitter.com/x8zEJu1cTj — Adam spooKay (does that work?) (@amateuradam) October 19, 2022

And also this.

Jeremy, if the book was too challenging, there are tickets available to see Adam in London on 14/11. I can confirm it’s an excellent show. I’m sure he’d give you a shout out if you attended 👇 https://t.co/5qMIrsTFJ4 — Rory Traynor (@rory_fundraiser) October 19, 2022

Boom.

