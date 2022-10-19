Celebrity

Jeremy Hunt trolled Adam Kay’s book and everyone’s favourite former doctor had the perfect response

Poke Staff. Updated October 19th, 2022

We’re a big fan of doctor turned comedian Adam Kay whose best-selling book This Is Going To Hurt became a rather fabulous series on BBC1.

But his humour and invaluable insights into life on the NHS frontline were not appreciated by former health secretary turned chancellor for today Jeremy Hunt, it appears.

In a newspaper column about his ‘culture fix’, Hunt flagged This Is Going To Hurt as the book he couldn’t finish.

And @amateuradam had the perfect response.

And also this.

Boom.

Source Twitter @amateuradam