Comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore turned this Liz Truss interview into something magical and it’s glorious
Finally, 60 seconds of Liz Truss worth watching.
It’s actor and comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore who went to work on this Truss interview and we can’t emphasise enough how much better it made our morning.
My interview with Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/PyJrYAZKdV
— Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) October 19, 2022
And here's just a flavour of the love people had for it today.
Source Twitter @wsebag