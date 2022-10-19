Comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore turned this Liz Truss interview into something magical and it’s glorious

Politics

Finally, 60 seconds of Liz Truss worth watching.

It’s actor and comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore who went to work on this Truss interview and we can’t emphasise enough how much better it made our morning.

My interview with Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/PyJrYAZKdV — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) October 19, 2022

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it today.

We all need a laugh during these dire times. 🤣 https://t.co/LVWmgjtEHF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2022

Get to the bit where he says ‘do you remember when you tanked the pound’ and I challenge you not to laugh🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/j9YAoZT6k8 — Felicity Cornelius-Mercer (@mercer_felicity) October 19, 2022

😂🤣 Get this in the f*cking Louvre. https://t.co/Dyqs3JNheF — PiQ  (@PriapusIQ) October 19, 2022

Thanks for sharing pals! Why not book a ticket to see my sketch group live 16-19 Nov https://t.co/YfqA2x238M — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) October 19, 2022

