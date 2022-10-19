Comeback of the day
Latest in an increasingly frequent, almost daily, series, is this.
‘How insulting,’ said Morty_get_in who shared it over on Reddit.
Boom.
“I suffered immensely and I want other people to go through the same suffering I did rather than wanting to prevent future people from dealing with the same bullshit I went through.” – this idiot.’
Crooked_Cock
‘If you’re genuinely insulted by student loan forgiveness because you paid for yours, you’re not an adult you’re an adolescent who needs to grow the f-ck up!.’
Knighth77
Not everyone was buying it though.
‘Let’s ignore for a moment that student loan forgiveness does not fix the problem. Unless your grandmother willingly signed up to die of cancer and agreed to the terms and conditions, this is one stupid comparison.’
PsLJdogg
