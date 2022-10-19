Comeback of the day

Latest in an increasingly frequent, almost daily, series, is this.

‘How insulting,’ said Morty_get_in who shared it over on Reddit.

Boom.

“I suffered immensely and I want other people to go through the same suffering I did rather than wanting to prevent future people from dealing with the same bullshit I went through.” – this idiot.’

Crooked_Cock

‘If you’re genuinely insulted by student loan forgiveness because you paid for yours, you’re not an adult you’re an adolescent who needs to grow the f-ck up!.’

Knighth77