Could this be the best dating profile ever?

Instead of writing ‘GSOH’, a Hinge user named Connor conveyed his good sense of humour in the best way, with his profile picture – and this incredible recording.

Check it out.

We hope he found somebody who likes romcoms, old country music and cheeky sound engineers.

These TikTok users have probably all joined Hinge after seeing that clip.

Now that’s a keeper.

Madeline

“Alright get out of here” was perfect.

Danike

THE GREEN FLAGS ARE FLYING.

Mae

This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.

Elyse Myers

The ending is sooo funny 😂

clarke

The way I would simply fall in love.

Nikki| FASHION INSPO

Protect Connor at all costs.

P.F. Candle Co.

I have such a crush on Connor.

I am Susan Bennett Paypig

When the post went viral, Connor identified himself and proved it was really him.

We don’t know how he’s faring for dates, but he could make a small fortune doing this –

Can you pls make me a voice mail greeting?

Margaux

