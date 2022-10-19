Could this be the best dating profile ever?
Instead of writing ‘GSOH’, a Hinge user named Connor conveyed his good sense of humour in the best way, with his profile picture – and this incredible recording.
Check it out.
@oliviaruffiniscool PLEASE look at this man that came up on my friends hinge. I’m IN LOVE #hinge #nycdating #voiceprompts ♬ original sound – Olivia
We hope he found somebody who likes romcoms, old country music and cheeky sound engineers.
These TikTok users have probably all joined Hinge after seeing that clip.
Now that’s a keeper.
Madeline
“Alright get out of here” was perfect.
Danike
THE GREEN FLAGS ARE FLYING.
Mae
This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.
Elyse Myers
The ending is sooo funny 😂
clarke
The way I would simply fall in love.
Nikki| FASHION INSPO
Protect Connor at all costs.
P.F. Candle Co.
I have such a crush on Connor.
I am Susan Bennett Paypig
When the post went viral, Connor identified himself and proved it was really him.
@connorgthemvp #stitch with @oliviaruffiniscool ♬ original sound – Connor
We don’t know how he’s faring for dates, but he could make a small fortune doing this –
Can you pls make me a voice mail greeting?
Margaux
