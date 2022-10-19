17 funniest things people are saying about Liz Truss right now

Politics

Liz Truss defied expectations by making it all the way to another PMQs on Wednesday, and the prime minister performed just as well as you’d expect and less.

It opened badly for her with this gag by Labour leader Keir Starmer …

Keir Starmer – A book has been written about the prime minister’s time in office, apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas, is that the release date or the title?#PMQs pic.twitter.com/Rn51t9AHY5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2022

… and got steadily worse from there.

Here are our favourite things people are saying about our calamitous leader right now.

1.

Well, I'm pleased I'll never have to do that again.#PMQs — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) October 19, 2022

2.

I mean, it’s not great if inflation is outpolling the prime minister — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 19, 2022

3.

Honestly, when we sent her in undercover, we never thought it would work this well. As we celebrate/mourn today 100 years since the last Liberal PM, Agent Liz is ensuring that the Conservatives now get their opportunity to have a century out of power… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 19, 2022

4.

Think it's really sweet Jeremy Hunt is letting Liz Truss do this one #PMQs — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 19, 2022

5.

6.

well that was a pretty good #PMQs for Liz Truss – she didn't set off a run of the pound, or nuclear war or anything so that's a positive — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 19, 2022

7.

really good that Covid rules now allow in-person mourning pic.twitter.com/GK05TPgtPw — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 19, 2022

8.

9.