This classic Moon Pie takedown has gone into orbit all over again and it’s out of this world

You don’t have to enjoy Moon Pies to appreciate this (they’re basically a marshmallow cookie sandwich, by the looks of it, but do correct us in the comments).

‘Apparently sales are booming’ said Redditor Jealous_Walrus7792 who sent this exchange viral all over again.

Like the moon, it’s not the first time it’s come around, but we love it (to the Moon Pie and back).

‘MoonPies are awesome! I’ve never had one, but I assume that they are.’

DrRonnyy ‘They’re pretty good but dry, I have one with my coffee at lunch.’

Sernsheim ‘She got ratioed so hard.’

Maxinator10000 ‘Imagine being such a tool that you get ratioed by a company and the internet sides with the company.’

totallynotaemu

And here’s a tip from someone apparently in the know …

‘OK, so hear me out. Moon pies are fine out of the packet, but they are kind of waxy and dry. I’d say it’s like a 5-6 at best. ‘So what you need to do is microwave that bitch for about 8 seconds, and that gas station confectionary turns into a sublime, marshmallowy gift from the gods themselves. It’s transcendent.’

Ominus666

Source Reddit u/Jealous_Walrus7792