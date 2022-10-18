This anti-vaxxer takedown is so good it should be available on prescription

Science

You don’t need to be familiar with Florida senator Anthony Sabatini to enjoy this.

But just to (briefly) fill you in, he is a fierce anti-masker and a supporter of the strictest anti-abortion legislation. Oh, and he said the FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago should be arrested.

We only mention all this because this particular exchange from a little while back has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s a proper humdinger.

‘Best clever come back ever I seen,’ said Klutzy_Book2286 over on Reddit.

Boom!

‘It was sickening to see the anti-vaxx crowd adopt “my body my choice” as if they weren’t advocating for abortion rights to be taken away at the same time.’

Meta_Spirit ‘It’s not contradictory, they just believe that there’s a 2nd part to it that goes unsaid. Like with “Fuck your feelings” “Fuck your feelings, because mine matter more” “My body, my choice. Your body, my choice”

Notoryctemorph

And also this …

‘Which state featured mandatory vaccination? ‘I lived in New York (City, even) during the pandemic, arguably the most or second most “liberal” state in the union, and I wasn’t forced to vaccinate at all. ‘The government made vaccination available to me, free of charge, but nobody made me do it.’

Tarc_Axiiom ‘None. But I’d be fine if they did vaccines save lives.’

MaglorofFeanor

Source Reddit u/Klutzy_Book2286