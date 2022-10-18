There was an attempt to take a pizza out of the oven

Life

We thought we knew where this was going, but it was worse – so very much worse.

It’s an oldie but a goldie and we can, therefore, confirm that no people were hurt, but we can’t say the same about the pizza.

Here are a few comments that hit the nail on the head.

How do you potentially 3rd degree burn your ass, destroy your oven, destroy your pizza, and lose all your dignity at the same time? I’m guessing alcohol, lol.

martinaee

This guy is not useless. He has a very bright future as a TV commercial actor. You know the ones where fail miserably at the most mundane activities to sell some silly trinkets to your mom or grandma.

Bluegrass6

A lot more went wrong, than I could even imagine was possible. Impressive.

Unreliablepotato

u/gefjunhel had this to say.

Only way it would have gone worse is if he fell into the oven and closed the lid somehow.

Or the pizza could have been pineapple.

Source r/WhatCouldGoWrong Screengrab Screengrab