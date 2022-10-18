Politics

14 strong and stable responses to Liz Truss’s latest car crash interview

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2022

After a day of being mostly absent without leave, Liz Truss crept out from under the desk to grant an interview to the BBC’s political editor, Chris Mason.

The two big takeaways were her apology – of sorts – and her insistence that she will lead the Tories at the next election.

When you’ve heard one Liz Truss interview, you’ve basically heard them all.

“Blah, blah, blah GLOBAL ECONOMY, blah, blah, blah DELIVERING, blah, blah, blah, GROWTH, blah, blah, blah ENERGY PRICE CAP, blah, blah, blah PUTIN.”

If she thought the interview would pour oil, rather than tomato soup, on troubled waters, she was catastrophically mistaken.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Anybody getting a weird feeling of déjà vu?

READ MORE

Penny Mordaunt said Liz Truss was detained ‘on urgent business’ and MPs’ laughter said it all

Source BBC Image Screengrab