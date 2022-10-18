14 strong and stable responses to Liz Truss’s latest car crash interview

Politics

After a day of being mostly absent without leave, Liz Truss crept out from under the desk to grant an interview to the BBC’s political editor, Chris Mason.

The two big takeaways were her apology – of sorts – and her insistence that she will lead the Tories at the next election.

"I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election" UK PM Liz Truss says she's "sticking around", but wants to "say sorry for the mistakes that have been made"https://t.co/tF3eVA4iZm pic.twitter.com/VQxhf61SSu — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 17, 2022

When you’ve heard one Liz Truss interview, you’ve basically heard them all.

“Blah, blah, blah GLOBAL ECONOMY, blah, blah, blah DELIVERING, blah, blah, blah, GROWTH, blah, blah, blah ENERGY PRICE CAP, blah, blah, blah PUTIN.”

If she thought the interview would pour oil, rather than tomato soup, on troubled waters, she was catastrophically mistaken.

1.

We’ve just celebrated the consecutive birthdays of P. G. Wodehouse and Oscar Wilde, two of the funniest writers in the history of our language. But neither of them could have come up with anything funnier than this headline. I mean, bless or what? https://t.co/58ZiTn1T9K — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 17, 2022

2.

Liz Truss doing the Chris Mason interview: "The markets cant tank after I speak if I speak at 10pm at night when they're closed." pic.twitter.com/7gV5e0rbY7 — Gene McGurk (@magawk) October 17, 2022

3.

Chris mason "What is the square root of 256?" Truss " I have been elected……….to do a job………and I'm comitted…to deliver….for the people of this country." — 🦊Savfox🦊 (@TheSavvyfox) October 17, 2022

4.

Disastrous as Truss’ silence in Parliament today was, her interview with Chris Mason is a reminder that she is even worse when she opens her mouth. Crikey. — Prof. Chris Ashford (@lawandsexuality) October 17, 2022

5.

.@ChrisMasonBBC doing a good job in this interview … the same cannot he said for @trussliz … she just cannot do this job. Sorry but she can’t. It is awful to watch — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 17, 2022

6.

Liz Truss advisers: ‘Right let’s get her doing a big interview to reassure people’ Liz Truss advisers watching interview: ‘Why do we keep thinking this will help?’ — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 17, 2022

7.

Saying that you’ll lead your party into the next election just 6 weeks after becoming leader is pretty good evidence that you won’t. — Harry Brighouse (@HarryBrighouse1) October 17, 2022

8.

Liz Truss attempts a Force choke, and chokes herself. pic.twitter.com/xCl2z5CA68 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 17, 2022

9.

Truss confirms that she is toast pic.twitter.com/hLizfr6lLm — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 17, 2022

10.

Oooh, I do hope Truss really does lead the conservatives into the next election. That would be a laugh, and we could do with one of those. Ideally now. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) October 17, 2022

11.

This interview with Liz Truss by @ChrisMasonBBC is quite painful to watch. I can't quite understand why Liz Truss wants to remain as PM (then again I struggle to understand why anyone would put the self through it). I'm not certain after watching that she does. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 17, 2022

12.

Liz Truss speaks to Chris Mason pic.twitter.com/z4VKG70HjR — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) October 17, 2022

13.

‘I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election,’ says Liz Truss, like the person in the horror film who suggests checking out that weird house covered in blood — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 17, 2022

14.

"I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election" History's least credible pledge. https://t.co/q7xR3xx2VY — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) October 17, 2022

Anybody getting a weird feeling of déjà vu?

"I am not going anywhere", said Kwasi Kwarteng on 13th Oct 2022. He was gone within 24 hours “I will lead the Conservatives into next general election”, said @trussliz on17th October 2022 https://t.co/IMdVig3Wd9 pic.twitter.com/Xk80OnhKvw — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 17, 2022

READ MORE

Penny Mordaunt said Liz Truss was detained ‘on urgent business’ and MPs’ laughter said it all

Source BBC Image Screengrab