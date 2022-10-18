Penny Mordaunt’s ‘The PM is not under a desk’ statement had people asking questions already answered by the statement

Politics

Monday was a busy day in government, much of it conducted without the PM’s reassuring presence, as she dealt with ‘urgent business‘ elsewhere.

Her excuse urgent business was later revealed to be a meeting with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, although the jury is out on that one.

Downing Street claims Liz Truss couldn't respond to today's Urgent Question because she was in a meeting with 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady. This is despite Graham Brady being in attendance in the House of Commons DURING today's Urgent Question. [15:50 – Parliament TV] pic.twitter.com/VFIQWtrfrY — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) October 17, 2022

In response to a question from Labour’s Stella Creasy, the PM’s stand-in at the despatch box, Penny Mordaunt, confirmed that Truss was “not under a desk”.

Quote for the ages. Penny Mourdant: “The Prime Minister is not under a desk.” pic.twitter.com/8gBNnjiCZI — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 17, 2022

As soundbites go, it certainly wasn’t designed to leave any shred of the PM’s dignity – if such a thing exists – intact, and the mockery flooded in.

1.

Mordaunt now confirms Truss isn’t hiding under a desk. It’s under the bed then — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 17, 2022

2.

What a beautiful autumnal day. Much too nice to be stuck under a desk. pic.twitter.com/7o2ks2PSre — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 17, 2022

3.

BREAKING: The markets have stabilised after receiving reassurance from Penny Mordaunt that Liz Truss is not hiding under a desk x — Laura K Translator (@LKTranslator) October 17, 2022

4.

Recent headlines about Tory "Prime Ministers" "PM turns up to meeting" – the Metro on Johnson.

"The PM is NOT under a desk" – Penny Mourdant on Truss. — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) October 17, 2022

5.

After these questions to Penny Maudant, at least we know Liz Truss isn’t hiding under a desk.

So where is the Prime Minister?

In a fridge? — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) October 17, 2022

6.

You either die hiding in a fridge or live long enough to hide under a desk — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 17, 2022

7.

She may have fucked the economy then pulled off a screeching u-turn all in a few weeks, but credit where credit's due the prime minister is not under a desk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 17, 2022

8.

"The Prime Minister is not under a desk" has to be the absolute lowest bar for governing the country. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 17, 2022

9.

“The Prime Minister is not under a desk.” One of the all-time great despatch box statements in our very normal parliament — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) October 17, 2022

10.

#kitleaks She in fact was under a desk. https://t.co/2mPiQSNmgD — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 17, 2022

11.

“Liz Truss is not hiding under a desk.” pic.twitter.com/JJhytAyiA3 — Huw (@Huwburt) October 17, 2022

12.

my "not hiding under a desk" minister has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my minister pic.twitter.com/VAErZoucyS — katie spoOoOoking 👻 (@supermathskid) October 17, 2022

13.

So we have learnt that @trussliz is not under a desk and that something is afoot that we can’t be told about for some mysterious reason. This is no way to inspire confidence. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 17, 2022

14.