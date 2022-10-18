Politics

Penny Mordaunt’s ‘The PM is not under a desk’ statement had people asking questions already answered by the statement

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2022

Monday was a busy day in government, much of it conducted without the PM’s reassuring presence, as she dealt with ‘urgent business‘ elsewhere.

Her excuse urgent business was later revealed to be a meeting with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, although the jury is out on that one.

In response to a question from Labour’s Stella Creasy, the PM’s stand-in at the despatch box, Penny Mordaunt, confirmed that Truss was “not under a desk”.

As soundbites go, it certainly wasn’t designed to leave any shred of the PM’s dignity – if such a thing exists – intact, and the mockery flooded in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2