Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s two-word takedown of Jeremy Hunt is the most concise own you’ll see today

It’s only been a few days since we listed our 9 favourite times Krishnan Guru-Murthy made our day better.

Better make that 10 now after the Channel 4 News man introduced Jeremy Hunt like this.

“I just went down the road to the Treasury to speak to today’s Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt.” 😅🤣😂 Breathes 😅🤣😂 Krishnan Guru-Murthy threw so much shade at the Tories, it’s darkened the planet. No wonder they can’t stand Channel 4 News. pic.twitter.com/uirrv65XW4 — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) October 17, 2022

And he did it again, this time to his face, at the end of the clip here.

“It’s very frightening for people and you’ve got nothing reassuring to say.” “I don’t think I do… that’s a fair comment.” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tells @krishgm that uncertainty around energy bills, mortgages and economic uncertainty pose “grave challenges” to the country. pic.twitter.com/L2CB2TuI3a — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 17, 2022

Bravo.

lovely burn from @krishgm on #C4News: “thank you Jeremy Hunt, todays Chancellor” 😄 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 17, 2022

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, closing an interview on C4 news… "Jeremy Hunt, today's chancellor, thank you very much". Brilliant 😁 — Pete 🤬 (@Sarf_London) October 17, 2022

Krishnan Guru – Murthy just referred to Jeremy Hunt as Today's chancellor 🤣 — Croydonscot #blacklivesmatter (@croydonscot) October 17, 2022

Just now on Channel 4 news, Krishnan referred to Hunt as "Today's Chancellor", the cheeky young scamp — headless horsewoman 🇪🇺💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@sioncorn) October 17, 2022

I hope you emulated Krishnan Guru-Murthy who interviewed Hunt and called him “today’s Chancellor” to his face. — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) October 17, 2022

Source Twitter @Lorna_TVeditor