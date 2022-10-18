News

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s two-word takedown of Jeremy Hunt is the most concise own you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated October 18th, 2022

It’s only been a few days since we listed our 9 favourite times Krishnan Guru-Murthy made our day better.

Better make that 10 now after the Channel 4 News man introduced Jeremy Hunt like this.

And he did it again, this time to his face, at the end of the clip here.

Bravo.

Source Twitter @Lorna_TVeditor