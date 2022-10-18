Kay Burley took aim, squeezed the trigger, and owned cabinet minister James Heappey into next week

Politics

Still early we know but you surely won’t see a better takedown than this over on Sky News.

It’s Kay Burley asking – Google, Google – armed forces minister James Heappey about what the Cabinet made of Liz Truss’s calamitous mini budget when it was presented to them before Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled it to the Commons.

And it’s a classic one-two of the highest order.

#KayBurley – So the whole cabinet all supported the mini budget before it was put to the HoC? James Heappey – Yes#KayBurley – So none of you knew what you were doing, so why on earth are you still running the country? James Heappey – That’s not fair comment.. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/34tg7Vg6QN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 18, 2022

What I love about this interview is you can see the actual moment he realises he fucked up and, without hesitation, switches immediately to throwing his colleagues under a bus. https://t.co/ryFqe53wMj — John Bull (@garius) October 18, 2022

“It’s not fair” is the response you’d expect from a 5 year old. A clear sign of just how poor this government are. I wouldn’t let them run a tuck shop. — James Rees (@JamesRees_PCC) October 18, 2022

Staggering interview from the Armed Forces Minister, on #KayBurley right now. Admitting that Cabinet signed off the catastrophic mini budget. All of them still in jobs. Total incompetence. The country desperately needs a general election.#r4today #skynews — Jamie (@JamiesWorld86) October 18, 2022

Kay Burley scores a bullseye so accurate, James Heappey has to deflect the question pic.twitter.com/GaPqw6sZ9R — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) October 18, 2022

"The whole cabinet all supported this mini-Budget…?" "Yes." "So none of you knew what you were doing. So why on earth are you still running the country?" "Not fair not fair not fair!!!! I do defence!"@KayBurleypic.twitter.com/pE0ZPQXSBo — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 18, 2022

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK