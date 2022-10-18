Politics

Kay Burley took aim, squeezed the trigger, and owned cabinet minister James Heappey into next week

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2022

Still early we know but you surely won’t see a better takedown than this over on Sky News.

It’s Kay Burley asking – Google, Google – armed forces minister James Heappey about what the Cabinet made of Liz Truss’s calamitous mini budget when it was presented to them before Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled it to the Commons.

And it’s a classic one-two of the highest order.

Boom!

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK